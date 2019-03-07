Waranara Early Learning Centre / Fox Johnston

+ 40

Architects Fox Johnston

Location 3 Joynton Ave, Zetland NSW 2017, Australia

Category Day Care

Lead Architects Emili Fox, Alan Powell, Felix Junker, Janson Sadler, Stefanie Reynolds

Area 775.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Brett Boardman

Builder IQON

Landscaping Jila

Heritage Urbis

Structural SDA Structures

Electrical, Lighting, Mechanical & Hydraulic IGS

Acoustic – Acoustic Logic, Traffix Traffix

Fire & BCA Consultant BCA Innovations

Civil Engineering & ESD Consultant Jones Nicholson Consulting Engineers

Access Access Australia

Signage Extra Black

Client The City of Sydney

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the ever-evolving Green Square precinct, the Waranara Early Learning Centre provides much-needed daycare for young residents in the local community. The project involves the adaptive reuse of a heritage-listed outpatients building into a 74 place Early learning space. A complex brief, as well as a sensitive client, has resulted in a challenging project. Careful attention has been placed on the overall usability of the Centre resulting in a cohesive and robust design bridging old and new.

The integrity of the existing building has been retained - breathing new life into the structure – and a contemporary wing housing the entry, playspace and wraparound verandah has been grafted onto the original shell. This permeable verandah space, designed as an extension of the inside spaces, connects seamlessly to the new central playspace incorporating sensory paths, playful raised veggie gardens, outdoor kitchens, and digging patches. Playful openings in the façade and boundary walls promote interaction with the public domain, offering children opportunities for interaction and connection.

This center has been thoughtfully designed to surprise and delight both its small clients and their carers as well as offer the opportunity to understand the history of the site and its evolution. Existing internal spaces have been adapted to create light-filled open playrooms with existing roof cowls bringing natural light and ventilation into these spaces. Exposed steel trusses - taken from the design of the original Queen Post trusses - highlight the form of the existing building. Wide openings around the center lead out onto the generous verandah designed as an extension of the inside spaces.

This pivotal space allows for passive play and craft in an outdoor setting whilst still protected from the sometimes harsh Australian climate. A playful seat-wall in the central outdoor playspace provides a separation between age groups, while still promoting interaction with the adjacent areas. A range of reuse and sustainability measures have been used, including recycling of the existing brick and timber work in the form of internal walling, paving and cladding, passive solar and ventilation design through orientation, hydronic floor heating, heat recovered air conditioning systems, 8kW solar array system, rainwater collection tanks, and bicycle storage.