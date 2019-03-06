World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Henning Larsen Architects
  6. 2018
  7. French International School / Henning Larsen Architects

French International School / Henning Larsen Architects

  • 01:00 - 6 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
French International School / Henning Larsen Architects
Save this picture!
French International School / Henning Larsen Architects, © Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

© Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault + 16

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Text description provided by the architects. In the concrete jungle of Hong Kong, the new campus of the French International School stands as a vibrant green oasis in the dense city. 1100 pupils now enjoy a colorful, collaborative multicultural learning space, setting the scene for the working environment of tomorrow.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Just above street level in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O district, sunlight meets the kaleidoscopic façade of the new French International School campus, spilling into the building through windows laid across a grid of 627 multicolored tiles.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

By dissolving the traditional classrooms and pushing the boundaries on how learning spaces can allow teachers and classes to work together in a more collaborative open space, the 19,600 m2 new school is placed at the forefront of pedagogical innovation in Hong Kong.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Henning Larsen Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Hong Kong
Cite: "French International School / Henning Larsen Architects" 06 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912635/french-international-school-henning-larsen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream