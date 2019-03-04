World
  7. Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson

Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson

  • 16:00 - 4 March, 2019
Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson
Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson, © Jessica Ginzel
  • Project Manager

    Ryan Stirling

  • Associated Architect Firm

    BSA Architecture

  • Clients

    Boler Mountain, Greg Strauss & Marty Thody

  • Structural Engineer

    VanBoxmeer & Stranges, Rick Stranges

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Vanderwesten Rutherford Mantecon- Anthony Pancino

  • Electrical Engineer

    Vanderwesten Rutherford Mantecon- Evan Chase Engineer, Martha Berkvens

  • Civil Engineer

    Development Engineering- Edward Wszol

  • Landscape Architect

    Arthur Lierman Landscape Architecture, Art Lierman

  • Kitchen Consultant

    Kaizen Food Service Planning & Design Inc, Paul Cumpstey
    More Specs Less Specs
© Jessica Ginzel
“Boler Mountain is a London not-for-profit organization that invites 4-season access to outdoor recreational programs and facilities with a focus on winter activities. For over 70 years, Boler has been a much-loved presence in the London community. A special focus on inclusivity, health and wellness has helped shape a unique experience for all ages and abilities.

© Jessica Ginzel
The expansion of Boler’s existing forty-year-old chalet have allowed for additional revenue by increasing capacity for hospitality services. A large modern kitchen and licensed banquet hall can accommodate large groups of up to 200. Smaller groups will be comfortable in flexible multi-purpose rooms. During the ski season, up to 400 guests can be accommodated by a range of food services including a scramble area family “brown bag” lunches. Boler broadens opportunities for Londoners to lead healthy, socially-active lives and create new memories that strengthen communities.

© Jessica Ginzel
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jessica Ginzel
The refreshed design of the chalet emphasizes a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. New spaces are configured to maximize views to nature, and welcome natural light. Traditional materials such as stone and wood speak to the history of this place as well embody a modern ski lodge atmosphere. The design seamlessly integrates new with re-purposed existing spaces to create a new sense of permanence.”

© Jessica Ginzel
About this office
Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson
Cite: "Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson" 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912501/boler-mountain-chalet-redevelopment-architects-tillman-ruth-robinson/> ISSN 0719-8884

