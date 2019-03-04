Boler Mountain Chalet Redevelopment / Architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson

-
Architects
-
Location689 Griffith St, London, ON N6K 2S5, Canada
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectTom Tillmann
-
Design TeamScott Robinson
-
Area20400.0 ft2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Project ManagerRyan Stirling
-
Associated Architect FirmBSA Architecture
-
ClientsBoler Mountain, Greg Strauss & Marty Thody
-
Structural EngineerVanBoxmeer & Stranges, Rick Stranges
-
Mechanical EngineerVanderwesten Rutherford Mantecon- Anthony Pancino
-
Electrical EngineerVanderwesten Rutherford Mantecon- Evan Chase Engineer, Martha Berkvens
-
Civil EngineerDevelopment Engineering- Edward Wszol
-
Landscape ArchitectArthur Lierman Landscape Architecture, Art Lierman
-
Kitchen ConsultantKaizen Food Service Planning & Design Inc, Paul Cumpstey
“Boler Mountain is a London not-for-profit organization that invites 4-season access to outdoor recreational programs and facilities with a focus on winter activities. For over 70 years, Boler has been a much-loved presence in the London community. A special focus on inclusivity, health and wellness has helped shape a unique experience for all ages and abilities.
The expansion of Boler’s existing forty-year-old chalet have allowed for additional revenue by increasing capacity for hospitality services. A large modern kitchen and licensed banquet hall can accommodate large groups of up to 200. Smaller groups will be comfortable in flexible multi-purpose rooms. During the ski season, up to 400 guests can be accommodated by a range of food services including a scramble area family “brown bag” lunches. Boler broadens opportunities for Londoners to lead healthy, socially-active lives and create new memories that strengthen communities.
The refreshed design of the chalet emphasizes a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. New spaces are configured to maximize views to nature, and welcome natural light. Traditional materials such as stone and wood speak to the history of this place as well embody a modern ski lodge atmosphere. The design seamlessly integrates new with re-purposed existing spaces to create a new sense of permanence.”