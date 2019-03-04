World
Furioso Vineyards / Waechter Architecture

  • 02:00 - 4 March, 2019
Furioso Vineyards / Waechter Architecture
Furioso Vineyards / Waechter Architecture, © Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

© Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer + 17

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. The Furioso Vineyards project consists of the renovation and expansion of a pre-existing winery and the addition of a new tasting room and additional public amenities. The original Furioso estate, located in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, was made up of a series of disconnected utilitarian structures scattered across its property, including a steel-shed winery, various storage facilities, outdoor crush pad, and an adjacent residence. Built in disparate styles and materials, the estate lacked an overall identity. In addition, although completely surrounded by vineyards, the buildings turned their back on the landscape, instead focusing on internal production.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Seeking to unify the vineyard, our approach was to reimagine the elements of the estate, giving each a distinct and focused identity, while expanding their relationships to heighten the viewers experience of the landscape and the wine making process. In the new design, these elements elegantly work together to create distinct and complimentary atmospheres of their own.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The Winery: The existing winery was expanded and re-clad with a vertical two-inch by two-inch blackened cedar screen. This screen passes over opaque wall surfaces and open air mechanical rooms. During the day, the body of the building takes on a solid appearance. At night, the screen takes on an ethereal, translucent character as interior illumination backlights the vertical cedar ribs.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The Tasting Room: The new tasting room is positioned to feel as if it is hovering above and within the vineyard. Open on all sides, it offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills. Support spaces (such as kitchen and bathrooms) are pulled to the interior of the tasting room, keeping each facade completely open. These support blocks are fabric clad and gracefully subdivide the larger space into more intimate zones.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The Loggia: Nestled between the winery and tasting room, the loggia serves as a multi-functional covered exterior area, providing valuable space for both adjacent facilities, while framing the surrounding vineyard. During the harvest season, the loggia acts as the crush pad for the winery, highlighting the key moment of the wine making process. During the summer the loggia becomes a public space for gatherings and events.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The Piazza: Spilling out from the loggia, a new courtyard, or piazza, now lies between the existing residence and expanded winery. The southern end of the piazza is elevated above the vineyard creating a dramatic horizon as one approaches from the property entrance.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The Roof: Bringing together the old and new elements of the estate, a bold new roof unifies the vineyard with a singular form and iconic image. The roof is made of six inch deep corrugated metal and cantilevers over the body of the building, letting air and light pass freely between the two. In order to keep the roof planes pure, mechanical venting is handled in the space between. In the summer, the cantilever perfectly shades the glass tasting room from direct sun. Like each new piece of the winery, the floating roof seamlessly integrates functional challenges into a simple, yet iconic design.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Furioso Vineyards / Waechter Architecture" 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

