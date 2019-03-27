World
  Ibis hotels - New concept / FGMF Arquitetos

Ibis hotels - New concept / FGMF Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 27 March, 2019
Ibis hotels - New concept / FGMF Arquitetos
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente

  • Architects

    FGMF Arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Eduardo Viana, 163 - Barra Funda, São Paulo - SP, 01133-040, Brazil

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes e Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

  • Project Team

    Daniel Paranhos, Gabriel Mota, Adriano Soares, Carol Magliari, Desyree Niedo, Eduardo Vale, Felipe Fernandes, Fernanda Muller, Fernanda Moura, Guilherme Zorzella, Joel Bages, Julio de Luca, Lívia Veroni, Mariana Leme, Priscylla Hayashi, Thiago Brito, Aryane Diaz, Catarina Cecchini, Ciro Dias, Flávia Theodorovitz, Giulia Lorenzi, João Baptistella, Letícia Gonzalez, Maxswender Duarte, Pedro Ocanhas e Otávio Araújo Costa

  • Area

    7836.13 f2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente, Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias

  • Construtora (Lobby)

    Sei Prestadora de Serviços (Grupo Setin: Bianca Setin, Rosalia Delorence, Josimar Dantas, Gabriel Macedo, Marta Cimin)

  • Construtora (Quartos)

    Construtora Viva

  • Projeto de Instalações Hidráulicas e Elétricas (Lobby)

    Fator Projetos Engenharia

  • Paisagismo (Lobby)

    Juliana Freitas

  • Projeto Luminotécnico (Lobby)

    Marcos Noyori

  • Projeto de Interiores (Lobby e quartos)

    FGMF

  • Comunicação Visual (Lobby)

    Cris Sion (V’Design)

  • Bar e cozinha industrial (Lobby)

    Stillo Arquitetura
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. FGMF Arquitetos, led by the trio Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes and Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz, went to AccorHotels headquarters in Paris to present its new project, winner of the Americas stage of a global contest organized by AccorHotels’ Design area to renovate ibis hotels. In addition to the design created by FGMF, two other layouts, one by Innocad (Europe) and one by Soda (Asia) were also selected, as part of the brand’s new flexible, personalized approach to turn its hotels into vibrant spaces. The concepts presented by these firms may be used by ibis hotel worldwide, instead of following a single standard as they have done until now.

© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias

In meeting AccorHotels’ need for the ibis brand to offer experiences not only to guests, but also to its neighbors, the project focused on the renovation of common areas. The firm proposed to transform the entire ground floor of hotels into a unique environment, communicating with and permeating their surroundings. “The idea that guided this design was the creation of a dynamic, lively space, with bar and restaurants open to the city, not only to guests. To turn it into an almost-public space,” said Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz, partner at FGMF. The hotel lobby thus became an internal street of sorts, open to pedestrians, and common areas are a community hub.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Both common areas and rooms will have a contemporary design, with an industrial touch, seen in metal plates, cement-based paint and exposed fixtures. The firm’s suggestion was to make rooms more user-friendly, with a modern and casual look.

© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias

For the bedrooms, the firm designed chairs, headboards and an open metal rack to replace the closet, creating a more flexible room that guests may use as they please. “The rack may be used to store objects, hang clothes, and even as a table for a quick meal,” explained Rodrigo.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Thinking about families and larger groups that choose to share a room, the firm developed bedrooms with 4 and 6 beds and an additional bathroom, as well as concept-rooms with double ceilings.

© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias

The firm’s design was already implemented in Ibis São Paulo Morumbi’s bedrooms, Ibis São Paulo Expo’s lobby, and the first hotel with this new design is already under construction in Porto, Portugal.

© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias
© Raffaele Asselta e Raphael Dias

Project location

FGMF Arquitetos
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Ibis hotels - New concept / FGMF Arquitetos" [Hotéis Ibis – Novo conceito / FGMF Arquitetos] 27 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912280/ibis-hotels-new-concept-fgmf-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

