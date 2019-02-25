Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

-
Architects
-
LocationGobernador José Ceballos 50, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectAlejandro Sánchez García
-
Design TeamHéctor Módica de Caso, Alfredo Cortés Tellez, Flor Rodríguez Parrilla, Segolene de Penfentenyo, Victor Mendoza, Luis Cortés
-
Area1360.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
BuilderAlpha Hardin
-
Structural EngineeringGerson Huerta García, Grupo SAI
-
LightingLuz en arquitectura
-
LandscapeEntorno taller de paisaje, Juan Siles
Text description provided by the architects. In an plot with an 8 meter distance to Ceballos street, that opens to the bottom towards a large garden with a spectacular Jacaranda, 4 houses are designed on half levels with 4 meters widths and 15 meters long.
The volume to the street consists of two departments and general access, with a total of 6 units. The structure is based on load-bearing walls and wooden floors. The edges and center are reinforced with concrete and steel beams.
The walls are acoustic and all the rainwater is recovered for irrigation and bathrooms. Being on a quiet street the atmosphere of the whole is very serene and warm.