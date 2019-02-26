World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Singapore
  5. Studio Wills + Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects

Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects

  • 20:00 - 26 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects
Save this picture!
Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects

Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects + 18

  • Client

    Capitaland Residential Singapore Pte Ltd

  • Master Planner and Architectural QP

    W Architects Pte Ltd

  • C&S Engineer

    RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd, KCL Consultants Pte Ltd

  • M&E Engineer

    J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Langdon & Seah Singapore Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Consultant

    ICN Design International Pte Ltd

  • Green Mark Consultant

    Building System & Diagnostics Pte Ltd

  • Interior Fitting-out

    Ernestomeda

  • Acoustics Consultant

    Acviron Acoustics Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Builder

    Daiya Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd

  • Photographs

    Finbarr Fallon

  • Drone credits

    Yeo Kai Wen & Lim Wei Xiang
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. PROJECT #3  is a bungalow in an exclusive residential enclave of 106 semi-detached houses and 3 bungalows in Singapore. The bungalow was envisioned, in the Master Plan, as 1 of the 2 buildings that provide visual ‘break’ to a group of semi-detached houses strung together like a ‘necklace’.

Save this picture!

The bungalow is sited on a long and linear site, devoid of views. To avoid a wall-like structure, achieve a scale compatible with its smaller ‘neighbours’ and introduce courtyards for internal views, the permissible building volume was fragmented into smaller volumes of one-room depth.

Save this picture!

The smaller building volumes ensure that all the interior spaces receive light, ventilation and views and are autonomous and independent of each other. Equipped with a comfortable equation of communality and privacy, the massing and planning sync with the programme of a multi-generational home.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

The result is an architecture of prismatic, tower-like structures interspersed amongst courtyards and linked by a ‘connector’. The ‘towers’ constructed in concrete and finished in 2-tone sand colours and textures are akin to the surfaces and crevices of a rock. On the other hand, the ‘connector’ linking the ‘towers’ is black, sleek and contrasting. Moving within the interior of the bungalow, one experiences alternating qualities of solid and void, shade and light, indoors and outdoors with the surprise of secret gardens and courtyards nested amongst the ‘towers’.

Save this picture!

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Wills + Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Singapore
Cite: "Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects" 26 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912109/project-number-3-studio-wills-plus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream