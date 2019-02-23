World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote

Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote
Save this picture!
Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote , Luce Memorial Chapel, I. M. Pei. Image © André Chiote
Luce Memorial Chapel, I. M. Pei. Image © André Chiote

Architecture can be understood through many prisms but is often seen solely as the response to material demands - housing, leisure, commerce, etc. But perhaps no space is more emotionally and symbolically loaded than that of sacred spaces. Designing spaces for worship (religious or otherwise) can be one of the most creative and liberating tasks of this profession. These spaces transcend the terrestrial plane of mere material to become part of a universe of subjectivity and faith.

We present below a series of illustrations of such spaces by André Chiote, featuring famed architectural works by designers such as Gottfried Bohm, Oscar Niemeyer, and Peter Zumthor. 

© André Chiote © André Chiote © André Chiote © André Chiote + 18

Explaining the motivation behind the project, Chiote said: "Places of religious worship or funeral ceremony, these monuments are always exceptional buildings, remaining while everything around them changes. They are also symbolic and iconic structures. These are the buildings from our era that will remain as our legacy in the future. 
 

Save this picture!
© André Chiote
© André Chiote

These buildings serve a larger spiritual purpose that makes evident the artificial-natural dichotomy that permeates every built work. Regarding this, Chiote says that in his illustrations "...simplified architectural geometries contrast with natural elements (sky, water, trees) in a graphic game between complementary elements to create a dialogue between human architectural creation and faith in (supposed) divine creation. "

Save this picture!
© André Chiote
© André Chiote
Save this picture!
© André Chiote
© André Chiote
Save this picture!
© André Chiote
© André Chiote

Check out the other works by André Chiote on his official site or on his Facebook page.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote " [Ilustrações de edifícios sagrados ao redor do mundo, por André Chiote] 23 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Allen, Katherine) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911986/illustrations-of-sacred-spaces-around-the-world-by-andre-chiote/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream