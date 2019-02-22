World
  El Cortijo House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

El Cortijo House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

  22 February, 2019
El Cortijo House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
© Fernando Alda
  Architects

    Felipe Assadi, Trinidad Schönthaler

  Location

    Urb. El Cortijo, Samborondón, Ecuador

  Category

    Housing

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
The Project is located in a condominium development ok 5,000-sqare-meters lots. Neverthless, the typology reflects the configuration on a diferent scale, of a typical city block in central Guayaquil, with back-to-back constructions occupying the perimeter and generating patios on the interior. If we were to remove the divisions, we would have a single continuos building with a large inner patio.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Likewise, the spaces of the house are articulated around a square central patio, with an internal corridor. The patio connects all of the spaces visually and ensures tha the house has a landscape of its own.

© Fernando Alda
Cortesía de Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Cortesía de Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
© Fernando Alda
The divisions between adjacent domestica paces are marked by separate rooftos and projections on the continuos façade. Thus, they can be read as indepent units belonging to a single system. Exactly as in the center of the city.

© Fernando Alda
Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Ecuador
