  7. Campus de Belval / Inessa Hansch Architecte

Campus de Belval / Inessa Hansch Architecte

  • 05:00 - 24 February, 2019
Campus de Belval / Inessa Hansch Architecte
Campus de Belval / Inessa Hansch Architecte, © Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux + 21

  • Structure

    Bollinger+Grohmann

  • Lighting

    Lavandier & Associés éclairagistes

  • Engineering Consultant

    Icone

  • General company

    Guy Gardula
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a former industrial site of Esch-sur-Alzette, the campus of the University of Luxemburg Faculty of Sciences is laid out over the remains of the old steelworks, dominated by its blast furnaces. Existing facilities are characterized by the minerality of their public spaces which are not very inviting for outdoor activities.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The site is approached three-dimensionally in response to the monumental scale of the industrial buildings of the former smelter, the density of the campus and the requirements of the program. Usable structures serving as a belvedere are placed on three sides of the site. Their placement and openness, frame the entrances and encourage pedestrian cross traffic.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The powerful relations and locations of these public belvedere-supporting aedicules concentrate and distribute campus activities and flows. They also provide public spaces made available up above, their height corresponding to the concrete platforms of the blast furnaces, raised to 12 meters.

Courtesy of Inessa Hansch Architecte
Courtesy of Inessa Hansch Architecte
Courtesy of Inessa Hansch Architecte
Courtesy of Inessa Hansch Architecte

Belvederes, footbridges, arcades, stairs, and alcoves offer a broad range of situations for experiencing the interiors of these structures. Exposed to the climate, lengthwise they create empty, semi-open mezzanine spaces of diverse qualities and uses.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Their metal frameworks are built with square-section poles lacquered white forming modules 3.60 m x 3.60 m x 3 meters in height. The generous yet easily identifiable dimension creates a double relationship to scale: the one of the human body and the one of an inhabitable room. The concrete flooring is an expression the solid materiality of the artificial ground levels and the resin filler elements, lacquered steel guardrail, and stainless steel mesh transform each unit into a qualified and inhabitable space while leaving the stroller out of doors.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Project location

About this office
Inessa Hansch Architecte
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Luxembourg
Cite: "Campus de Belval / Inessa Hansch Architecte" 24 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911967/campus-de-belval-inessa-hansch-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

