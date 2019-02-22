V-Plan / Studio B Architects

+ 33

Contractors G.F. Woods Construction

Landscape Mt. Daly Enterprises

Photographs James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. The V-plan parti reflects the owner’s desire for privacy and gardens within a wedge shaped site on the Aspen golf course.

Focused inward towards a large central courtyard, the program is pushed to the property edges to screen adjacent neighbors and direct framed views both into the courtyard and beyond to mountain views. The splayed shape is defined by two articulated gable structures that divide public and sleeping spaces, joined by an intimate family room that anchors the plan.

Obscured from the street, a modest front facade creates a private approach, allowing the spaces and views to be revealed through a sequential progression. Within the interior, volumes are vaulted to reflect the gabled rooflines offering expansive, varying views as you circulate through the home.

The contrast between the textured dark exterior cedar and the rich warm interior finishes create a dialogue that reflects the client’s spirit within a home that is both bold and comfortable.