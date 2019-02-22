World
Concept Store / Garis Miring Studio

  • 00:00 - 22 February, 2019
Concept Store / Garis Miring Studio
Concept Store / Garis Miring Studio, © Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. Located in shopping district in Seminyak-Bali, “Concept Store” is an example of using contrast to make the building stands out from the surrounding. The conventional shaped pitched roof is playfully reconfigured, composing sense of scale and dimensions to create a unique modern facade. 

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

As most industrial spaces that feature a neutral palette, letting bold architectural features, and dynamic textures take the stage, the two storey-store designed in white painted steel frame structure and glass as the main material combine with white painted bricks to give the industrial feel more clean, also to make the selling goods looks more attractive to the customer.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

To add texture, terrazzo flooring was chosen. Combination between metal-timber furniture and plants give warm ambiance to the industrial style and give more ‘life’ to the store interior. Adding a mirror on one side of the wall is also a way to make the store feels more spacious.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
First floor plan
First floor plan

The glass facade and voids around the store were made to maximize natural light so the electricity usage for lighting could be minimized in the day time. At night the glass facade with white steel frames reflects the light from inside to outside, makes the store easier to recognize.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Garis Miring Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Market Indonesia
Cite: "Concept Store / Garis Miring Studio" 22 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

