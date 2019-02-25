House of the Winds / Leo Romano

+ 17

Architects Leo Romano

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architect Leo Romano

Area 5317.37 ft2

Project Year 2018

Construction Rtr Construtora

Text description provided by the architects. With a regular plot of land, the house, which has a modern architecture and, at the same time, needs of this residence of almost 500 square meters, was implanted in "L" format, which guarantees shadowing to the balcony and the feeling of prolongation of the green area.

With an architectural language that plays with plans and volumes, the house appears to be structured in two overlapping boxes, dismembered on two floors that guard the social and intimate wings.

With a conventional structure in reinforced concrete, the house is surrounded by a screen in steel rebar and noble materials of finish, besides having the differential of having a mirror of water that functions as a kind of access hall to the house.

In order to enrich the décor, the selection of furniture predominated mainly by Brazilian names, such as Sergio Rodrigues, Oscar Niemeyer and Jorge Zalszupin, who managed to bring even greater added value to the final product.