Studio PARE designs an Orchestra Hall inspired by a 19th Century Music Box
Studio PARE designs an Orchestra Hall inspired by a 19th Century Music Box, © Studio PARE
© Studio PARE

Milan-based Studio PARE has won a competition for the design of a small concert hall in Valsolda, Lake Lugano, Italy. The competition called for a new space to house the 40-person Valsolda Philharmonic Orchestra, with Studio PARE responding with a scheme inspired by the music box: a mechanical device prevalent in the 19th century which could generate melodies without the need for live musician.

© Studio PARE © Studio PARE © Studio PARE © Studio PARE + 20

© Studio PARE
© Studio PARE

The scheme manifests as a symbolic music box sitting atop a concrete slab. Constructed of a golden metallic service core and wooden external skin, the structure will contain flexible space for a 120-person audience. The external wooden skin can be opened in a variety of ways to provide shelter from the weather, and light for the interior.

© Studio PARE
© Studio PARE

The western façade can open to allow performances to be seen from external seating spaces during the summer, while the external skin is perforated with a dot/line pattern inspired by the notes on a musical scale. Beneath the “music box” structure, a subterranean concrete slab will house practice rooms for the orchestra.

© Studio PARE
© Studio PARE

News via: Studio PARE

Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio PARE designs an Orchestra Hall inspired by a 19th Century Music Box" 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911886/studio-pare-designs-an-orchestra-hall-inspired-by-a-19th-century-music-box/> ISSN 0719-8884

