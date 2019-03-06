World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Argentina
  5. Cubero Rubio
  6. 2018
  7. JA1205 Building / Cubero Rubio

JA1205 Building / Cubero Rubio

  • 14:00 - 6 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
JA1205 Building / Cubero Rubio
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa + 30

  • Architects

    Cubero Rubio

  • Location

    Julián Álvarez 1205, C1414DRY CABA, Argentina

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architects

    Juan Pedro Rubio, Agustín Cubero

  • Interior Design for Common Areas

    Plan Arquitectura

  • Interior Design for Apartments

    MeMo Arquitectas

  • Area

    5092.12 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ramiro Sosa

  • Project Management Collaborator

    Brian Gorban

  • Design Collaborator

    Juan Pablo Castellano, Maia Lax, Gabriel Schesak, Romina Garino, Ayelen Garcia Palma, Andrea Anselmo

  • Other Collaborators

    Leonardo Trabattoni, Mailen Pellegrino

  • Client

    Private Investors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
JA1205 Building / Cubero Rubio, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The design synthesis for the residential building JA1205 arises from the conformation of two building volumes of four levels each, implanted in front and back of the terrain: a triple front lot, in the neighborhood of Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The volumes are organized in order to contain a total of thirty-eight units -one, two, three and four romos each-, distributed between the first and fourth floors. The combination of different types of housing starts from the search for the individuality of each dwelling within the group, the idea of ​​owning a home in a collective context. Another project decision is to free the ground floor of the building from homes, which allowed to house two commercial premises responding to the characteristics of the neighborhood, the pedestrian and vehicular accesses and sectors of common use such as swimming pool, gym, sauna and toilets.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The project consolidates the available front, is incorporated into the commercial dynamics and the vitality of the neighborhood on its ground floor and gain scale from the empty and double height of the access. Behind this first block, the collective central patio appears, with the common pool and gym areas that precede the second body.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

 Both volumes are linked together through a system of semi-covered pedestrian walkways. In this way, a continuous flow of transition between the interior and exterior space is achieved. Likewise, the central vacuum - three patios that meet the lighting and ventilation needs - is related to the urban environment, optimizing the way of inhabiting a contemporary urban dwelling of medium density. The emptiness and the air around things, which is just what gives them their own space and weight. It is not simply a void or the absence of content but rather it is a conscious space, a breath that allows to value the other parts of the work or even create new meanings. This space can not be understood by itself but in relation to its context: the present elements delimit the empty space. In this sense, the understanding of the courtyard allows the simultaneous awareness of the form and of the counterform. The system of addition implicitly involves the system of gradation where each unit transmits information to the next, tensing the vacuum they contain. Llight and darkness, nature and architecture, public and private, home and city, one world and another, are opposites that dissolve to create a gradual and continuous system. 

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The large central courtyard is the element that structures the whole, which forms a "neighborhood" of 38 individual and singular housing units, different from each other, around a common courtyard that functions both as an atrium. The internal spatiality of the three courtyards contributes to the creation of a landscape of their own. Access to each home is made through a pleasant, bright and spatial route, often allowing contact with neighbors and replacing the typical closed core with open vertical and horizontal circulations, allowing multiple and changing visuals. The alternation of plants of different types gives a changing dynamism to this space. The variety of departments accepts less standardized and more changing life forms, as well as a new coexistence of different types of family groups.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

 The units of the set are - according to the image that was conceptualized in the search of a contemporary dwelling - synthetic and of purified characteristics. Some have the proper value of the balcony-terrace as an element of direct expansion into the urban space; others do it through patios or terraces. This idea of ​​expansion is characteristic of the project and is consolidated through the incorporation of green terraces and private pools on the terraces.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

It is found in asymmetry and inequality, the path to order. In the design of the facades the minimum dimensions and odd numbers are the reflection of a nature that is precisely perfect in its imperfection. And it is precisely through these simple lines, as architecture is able to suggest and not reveal, to give an air of mystery to everything that is not evident. The work invites to be discovered through a design full of balance that transmits tranquility and silence, in which the absence of the unnecessary predominates.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cubero Rubio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Argentina
Cite: "JA1205 Building / Cubero Rubio" [Edificio JA1205 / Cubero Rubio] 06 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911884/ja1205-building-cubero-rubio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream