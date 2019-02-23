House R / B-bis architecten

+ 27

Architects B-bis architecten

Location Liège, Belgium

Category Houses

Lead Architects Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Sietse van Doorslaer

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ilse Liekens

Other Participants PJ Mares, Frank Pay

Text description provided by the architects. This bungalow is hidden on a ridge deep in the Ardennes. The total renovation livens up this holiday house. At the outside, the walls were insulated again and given a new wooden front coping.

The plinths in natural stone, the terraces as well as the outside woodwork were all renewed. The inside was tidied up meticulously yet discreetly.

Modern techniques and new bathrooms were seamlessly integrated with the original relics in a most natural way.