Monorail station of Amanohashidate view land / Koichi Hankai Architect & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. It’s a large-scale renovation work of the monorail station. Because it’s a tourist facility and can’t be closed, we did construction work leaving only the existing platform.

Planned with one structure to adapt to the existing law in the extension part. The main structure is steel frames, the secondary structure is wood, creating a rustic atmosphere even in large spaces.

In an open space with a roof, it’s possible to cope with sudden climate change on the Japan Sea side such as wind and rain and snow.