  7. Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, © James Brittain
© James Brittain

© James Brittain

  • Architects

    Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

  • Location

    Pincourt, Quebec, Canada

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Brian MacKay-Lyons, Talbot Sweetapple, Peter Broughton, Bruce Allen, Dalton Kaun, Etienne Lemay, Izak Bridgman, Rimon Soliman, Jonny Leger, Matthew Bishop

  • Area

    2500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    James Brittain

  • Prime consultant

    Le Groupe ARCOP Architectes

  • Civil consultant

    Marchand Houle et Asociés

  • Structural consultant

    BCA Consultants Inc

  • Mechanical consultant

    Dupras Ledoux Inc

  • Builder

    eSpace Construction
    More Specs
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. This pool house and spa is constructed into the side of a mountain at the point where it meets the St. Lawrence River valley floor. Built for a discerning client on his rural property west of Montreal, this seemingly simple structure is intricately crafted. This is a minimalist project, inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion, which established the grammar for this elemental modern architecture.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

A glass box containing a gym, lounge and service areas is embraced by elongated board-formed concrete walls that reach out into the landscape. These walls wrap around an outdoor infinity pool and spa that lunges towards the agrarian floodplain in the distance.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Floor plan
Floor plan
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

A monolithic roof floats above the glass box, with a cedar board soffit that extends above an outdoor fireplace, the pool and spa, offering protection from the elements.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

This is an all-weather building, designed for use in all four seasons. The glass walls surrounding the gym space open completely, reinforcing the indoor/outdoor nature of this space. Services are relegated to the back, north side of the pavilion, and buried below ground.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The public façade of this project opens to the south west to take full advantage of daylighting, essential to this pool house’s program.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project location

Cite: "Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects" 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911651/quebec-pool-house-mackay-lyons-sweetapple-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

