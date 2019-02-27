World
  7. Edgelab Studio Office / Edgelab Studio

Edgelab Studio Office / Edgelab Studio

  • 23:00 - 27 February, 2019
Edgelab Studio Office / Edgelab Studio
Edgelab Studio Office / Edgelab Studio, Front gate. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
Office. Image © Xiaobei Zuo Meeting room. Image © Xiaobei Zuo Meeting room. Image © Xiaobei Zuo Staircase. Image © Xiaobei Zuo + 36

  • Architects

    Edgelab Studio

  • Location

    Zhinitang, Panyu Area, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Project Architect

    Zhiwu Huang, Gangrong He

  • Design Team

    Wenlang Liang, Jiahao Feng

  • Client

    Edgelab Studio

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xiaobei Zuo
Office. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
Text description provided by the architects. This is the project of the working space of Edgelab. It was originally a store space with a story height of 6m and has been divided into two stories with a steel sandwich panel. The ground floor is the T.E.M.P art space, outfitted with a bar, meeting space, washrooms and exhibition installations, while the mezzanine floor is used as the daily working space of Edgelab.

Front gate. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
Front Desk. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
 The design conception is that the ground floor where the T.E.M.P art space is located has a variety of functions and can be used for different purposes such as conferences exhibition, office, entertainment, and product display. Therefore, a glass movable Meeting box is set up, which can be moved based on the layout of the meeting space so that a variety of different scales of space can be created and diverse spatial arrangements can be made.

Meeting room. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
 In order to ensure that the ground floor is pillar-free, the construction of the steel sandwich panel adopts the structure of self-designed steel hanging pillar. Meanwhile, the interactions and communications between the ground floor and the mezzanine are strengthened by the hollow hole on the second floor. Thanks to these holes, the middle section of the ground floor are better lighted, and the ventilation of the entire space is improved.

Meeting room. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
At the front and back of the building, a large area of glass is installed to ensure that there is sufficient light in the interior space. Moreover, the most unique feature is the long horizontal window that provides a wide view of the large greenery landscape around the building.

Staircase. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
 As for the materials used for the design, we hope to preserve the original appearance of the concrete, steel mezzanine floor, and plywood. The touch-up details are showed directly, and the appearance directly expresses the beauty of the structure. With a large area of vacant space, the entire space reflects a rational and simple feeling.

Office. Image © Xiaobei Zuo
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Edgelab Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Front gate. Image © Xiaobei Zuo

边界实验工作室 / 边界实验工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

