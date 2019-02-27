Edgelab Studio Office / Edgelab Studio

+ 36

Architects Edgelab Studio

Location Zhinitang, Panyu Area, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Category Offices Interiors

Project Architect Zhiwu Huang, Gangrong He

Design Team Wenlang Liang, Jiahao Feng

Client Edgelab Studio

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xiaobei Zuo

Text description provided by the architects. This is the project of the working space of Edgelab. It was originally a store space with a story height of 6m and has been divided into two stories with a steel sandwich panel. The ground floor is the T.E.M.P art space, outfitted with a bar, meeting space, washrooms and exhibition installations, while the mezzanine floor is used as the daily working space of Edgelab.

The design conception is that the ground floor where the T.E.M.P art space is located has a variety of functions and can be used for different purposes such as conferences exhibition, office, entertainment, and product display. Therefore, a glass movable Meeting box is set up, which can be moved based on the layout of the meeting space so that a variety of different scales of space can be created and diverse spatial arrangements can be made.

In order to ensure that the ground floor is pillar-free, the construction of the steel sandwich panel adopts the structure of self-designed steel hanging pillar. Meanwhile, the interactions and communications between the ground floor and the mezzanine are strengthened by the hollow hole on the second floor. Thanks to these holes, the middle section of the ground floor are better lighted, and the ventilation of the entire space is improved.

At the front and back of the building, a large area of glass is installed to ensure that there is sufficient light in the interior space. Moreover, the most unique feature is the long horizontal window that provides a wide view of the large greenery landscape around the building.

As for the materials used for the design, we hope to preserve the original appearance of the concrete, steel mezzanine floor, and plywood. The touch-up details are showed directly, and the appearance directly expresses the beauty of the structure. With a large area of vacant space, the entire space reflects a rational and simple feeling.