  ORIA's office / Shanghai ORIA Planing & Design

ORIA's office / Shanghai ORIA Planing & Design

  19 February, 2019
ORIA's office / Shanghai ORIA Planing & Design
ORIA's office / Shanghai ORIA Planing & Design, © CreatAR Images
time+space=experience
The work of an architect is actually an experimental career about time and space. From infinite concept sketches to implementation, from the various minds of people involved to the choice of one idea, from the light to the atmosphere of a building, from the sketch paper to the computer hard drive left with all the records about the design process; the completed buildings end up providing a physical object or place that make the architect’s ideas come to life for the user to experience and leave a trace on their life.

space concept
space concept
Eventually these records and traces will become the architect's motivation to continue doing this work. This is a process of progressive infinite loops.

The starting point for ORIA's office design stems from a time + space experience. At different times, we can deconstruct, reorganize, and even break the inherent spatial properties. Intimacy and openness, shielding and communication, staying and flowing. We use different ways to express this concept and use the space of architecture to express the feeling and effectiveness of time.

Therefore, we use a set of multiple exposure superimposed photos to express the spatial status of the users participating in different activities to record the traces of ORIA architects' work and life.

We are experimenting in this space all day to virtualize the living space of others, that is, to explore the infinite possibilities of life. If this space is boring, the architects working here may have only one thing left, that is, the poverty of thinking, which will make people feel desperate.

Because, if there is really a so-called "constant" and "permanent", it is, "change is eternal." When we show our possibilities, we show the possibilities of architectural works and show the possibilities of life.

Project location

About this office
Shanghai ORIA Planing & Design
Glass Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

ORIA办公室 / 上海和睿规划建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

