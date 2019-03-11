CASA PJ / PRISCILLA MULLER, Studio Arquitetura e Design

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of this project was to make a retrofit of the residence which contains approximately 890 m². We chose to use straight lines, light colors and pure materials. We sought to highlight the collection of contemporary art and the mix of Brazilian and Italian furniture.

In the living room, we coated the fireplace with natural stone by Pallimanan and chose to place green walls on both sides containing natural plants and continuous irrigation, putting some of the green of the garden into the interior environment. We maintained the existing flooring and made two large rugs integrating the dinning with the living room, perfect setting for parties.

We characterized this environments with important pieces of furniture, such as Tom Dixon's copper-colored glass pendant and Vitra's Slow Chair. We treated the walls as galleries, placing paintings of Jose Bechara, Benjamin, Paolo Ridolfi, Mascelo Moscheta, Rodrigo Torres and André Nacli.

The Balcony was completely redesigned, being transformed into an internal garden which can be used in every season of the year for its versatility. It has a coverage (roof) that allows the entrance of light becoming a warm and cozy place.

In the intimate areas, we made the project thinking in each phase the couple and their kids were living and their needs pointed out by them. The whole illumination happens indirectly, the technical part it’s by the brand Iluminar, and the decorative by Dsgn Selo.