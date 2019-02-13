World
  7. House with 6 annexes / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects

House with 6 annexes / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects

  • 00:00 - 13 February, 2019
House with 6 annexes / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
House with 6 annexes / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects, © ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

  • Project Manager

    Dai Akabane / ACHIRABE

  • Structural enjineer

    Akira Suzuki / ASA

  • Landscape designer

    Atsuo Ota / ACID NATURE 0220

  • Building Survey

    Takashi Kakizaki / OFFICE 21

  • Environmental Designer

    Erika Endo

  • Furniture Designer

    Hideo Minamikawa / SIGN CRAFT
    More Specs
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a town surrounded by rich nature in Nagano, Japan. It is a project to renovate a historic residence for an elderly couple. 

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Large enclosure of existing building was decomposed and each part has been scattered to form an “assemblage” of small buildings.  The “assemblage” delivers crossings between inside and outside, offering a new daily routine connected with surrounded “wild” nature.

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
Annex of greenhouse
Annex of greenhouse
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

At this particular site, an underground cellar, shelter and well were preserved from ancient time but were not in use. The space contained site-specific atmosphere like a cave, and filled with earth thermal that keeps constant room temperature throughout the year. Keeping this unique character, by stacking additional structure on top of the underground spaces, I designed new architecture - new layer connecting ancient, present and future life. 

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

The additional structure is transparent like a glass pavilion, functioning as environmental construction to keep underground condition sanitary by natural lighting and ventilation. Also, its light-weight structure with units of 50x50mm steel was considered for easy assembling by man power, especially at site with uneven landscape.

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
Annex of water-well kitchen
Annex of water-well kitchen
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

House with 6 annexes is a “future living environment,” standing on its preserved ancient life and allowing itself to now begin a new “wild life” closer to nature. 

© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© ©Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

About this office
Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Built Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "House with 6 annexes / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911030/house-with-6-annexes-kiyoaki-takeda-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

