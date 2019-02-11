Showroom and Offices DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio

+ 25

Architects OLAestudio

Location Monçao, Portugal

Category Showroom

Lead Architects Óscar López Alba

Area 4090.29 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Imagen Subliminal

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction OREGA, construcciones y servicios.

Structural Calculation Ezequiel Fernández Guinda.

Measurement Enrique Ramos Fernández.

Collaborating Architects Lucía Fernández, Fátima Nieves, Joao Aldeia.

Assignment DFG-pavestone.

Budget of material execution 502.000 €

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Luxury is space.

To build in an industrial estate is to build without references or interference. A flat surface, a marked sunlight and an office-showroom program.

The exceptional is the client. The Galician granite multinational, DFG-pavestone, has quarries all over the world and cutting-edge technology for cutting and optimizing stone.

The building is born of the optimized construction system and without rhetoric. It is conceived as a clean and simple ship. Inside this envelope are the offices and warehouses with elementary construction of glass, polycarbonate and metal. The container escapes the constructive complexity, focuses on generating a clear and white atmosphere.

The building is the frame and support for the granite. The interior spaces are covered with different types of stone and finishes, with the facade concentrating the greatest formal load. The direct north-south orientation is key to its design. The blue platinum granite lattices overlap the container.

The volume opens directly to the north and closes to the east. The lattice to the west is vertical and rotated 45º maximizing the dimensions of the pieces. To the south the effort is concentrated. A granite basket has been built, a fabric of equal pieces. The rotation of this piece allows the setting of the fabric, the light is filtered and the incidence of the sun is avoided.

Space and construction at the service of the stone.