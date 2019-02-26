Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft

In a profession as complex as architecture, resistance to change is common. Adopting new technology brings new challenges. Nevertheless, as ​technology moves forward, architecture practices keep pace with it to stay relevant.

Noted Architect and co-founder of DC-based architectural firm, HapstakDemetriou+ Olvia Demetriou has direct experience in confronting her resistance to change. The original digital content series for architects and designers, ​By Design​, presented by ​GRAPHISOFT​ profiles Demetriou in the episode Breaking Ground. As the series examines technology and its impact on the industry through the eyes of practicing professionals, in this segment Demetriou shares how she first began using ARCHICAD.

Unsure about changing her process at first, Demetriou decided to transition from 2D to 3D visualization. As she describes it, adoption of ARCHICAD, made by ​GRAPHISOFT delivered dynamic, comprehensive renderings of her designs that make her clients say “I want to live there”. Stories like this are part of By Design’s new monthly episodes and bonus content highlight everything from how technology is transforming the architect’s role ​ to contractor’s relationships with BIM​.

Advances in technology are enhancing design ​customization​and ​visualization​, which tend to go hand in hand. Architects need to clearly communicate their designs to clients and contractors, especially when they are highly customized. Through 3D visualization, not only can designers fine-tune their work, but they can help others better understand it. ​GRAPHISOFT​recognizes the importance of technology as an integral part of the design process and not just to show off the end result.