World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft

Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft
Save this picture!
Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft, Courtesy of Sagon-Phior via Youtube
Courtesy of Sagon-Phior via Youtube

In a profession as complex as architecture, resistance to change is common. Adopting new technology brings new challenges. Nevertheless, as ​technology moves forward, architecture practices keep pace with it to stay relevant.

Noted Architect and co-founder of DC-based architectural firm, HapstakDemetriou+ Olvia Demetriou has direct experience in confronting her resistance to change. The original digital content series for architects and designers, ​By Design, presented by ​GRAPHISOFT​ profiles Demetriou in the episode Breaking Ground. As the series examines technology and its impact on the industry through the eyes of practicing professionals, in this segment Demetriou shares how she first began using ARCHICAD.

Unsure about changing her process at first, Demetriou decided to transition from 2D to 3D visualization. As she describes it, adoption of ARCHICAD, made by ​GRAPHISOFT delivered dynamic, comprehensive renderings of her designs that make her clients say “I want to live there”. Stories like this are part of By Design’s new monthly episodes and bonus content highlight everything from how technology is transforming the architect’s role ​ to contractor’s relationships with BIM​.

Advances in technology are enhancing design ​customization​and ​visualization​, which tend to go hand in hand. Architects need to clearly communicate their designs to clients and contractors, especially when they are highly customized. Through 3D visualization, not only can designers fine-tune their work, but they can help others better understand it. ​GRAPHISOFT​recognizes the importance of technology as an integral part of the design process and not just to show off the end result.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsey Leardi
Author

See more:

News Articles ArchDaily Interviews
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Olvia Demetriou on the Transition from 2D to 3D with Graphisoft" 26 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910840/olvia-demetriou-on-the-transition-from-2d-to-3d-with-graphisoft/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream