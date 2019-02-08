Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects

+ 30

Architects Graft Architects

Location Cologne, Germany

Category Offices Interiors

Lead Architects Allison Weiler, Sven Fuchs

Project team Marvin Bratke, Sebastian Gernhardt, Sara Gomez, Agata Glubiak, Thomas Grabner, Sasha Krückeberg, Yue Xiao

Area 2794.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Trilux

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Planning Hellmann GmbH

Landscape Architect L I L L + S P A R L A Landschaftsarchitekten

Lighting Design Jack be Nimble

Technical Planning Ing.-Ges. Klaus Drücke mbH & Co.KG

Fire Protection Concept IDN Brandschutz GbR

Geotechnical Engineer gbk Geologisches Büro Dr. Georg Kleinebrinker|

Construction Management GAARKO Architekten

Construction Company Günther Voullié Bauunternehmung GmbH & Co. KG

Media LK INTERACTIVE

Interior Construction Innenausbau Pott

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. GRAFT designed the new headquarters of the German lighting company TRILUX in Cologne. The design of the rectangular building is strongly inspired by the client’s craft: light, refraction and reflections are reflected – in the truest sense of the word – throughout the building and its design embodies the precision of lamp manufacture. The continuous, staggered glass façade presents a changing pattern of reflections from different viewpoints and draws inspiration from the aesthetics of spotlight reflectors, which optimize the optical distribution of the light source. To achieve this, each façade module is rotated at the same angle about its central axis. The overall impression is of a monolithic building that produces different light and depth effects depending on the point of view.

The main entrance of the TRILUX headquarters makes an inviting gesture at the corner where it meets the street to the north, its glazing rising from one to two floors to wrap around the building corner. The new building frames the site on the western edge, defining a new space of interaction between the new and existing buildings. The landscape design by Lill + Sparla creates an outdoor plaza that is green all year round, with delicate grasses that contrast with the uniform overall impression of the building.

The theme of the plaza continues in the building’s interior. The spacious, two-story foyer and reception area extends the public areas into the building and, together with the gallery on the first floor, provides generous space for exhibitions or communal activities. Likewise, the open stair in the foyer can also serve as a further meeting place. On the ceiling is a sculptural light surface designed by GRAFT and TRILUX especially for the foyer that is at once architecture and light. The sculptural luminaire folds out of the ceiling, curving gently over the space of the auditorium.

The upper floors of the building house the company’s office spaces as well as exhibition areas for TRILUX products and is therefore an essential part of the company’s own competence center, which already partially existed on the site. The flowing floor plan continues in the upper four floors of the offices and extends the entire depth of the building, interrupted only by three circulation and washroom/WC cores. These so-called “Smart Workingscapes” comprise both open communication zones and enclosed work zones equipped with hybrid furniture elements that can be variably combined in modules.