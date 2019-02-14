World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. azab
  6. 2018
  7. Transformation of a Square in Mallabia / azab

Transformation of a Square in Mallabia / azab

  • 06:00 - 14 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Transformation of a Square in Mallabia / azab
Save this picture!
Transformation of a Square in Mallabia / azab, © Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz + 15

  • Architects

    azab

  • Location

    48269 Mallavia, Vizcaya, Spain

  • Category

    Public Space

  • Lead Architects

    Ane Arce, Iñigo Berasategui

  • Contractor

    Timber structure Madergia

  • Area

    1350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Traditions in a global world
Globalization also imposes on urbanism a loss of contextual and social values ​​that are transferred to its plans and buildings.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de azab
Cortesía de azab

In this way, spaces emerge from their referential qualities, traditions, landscapes or memory to adopt a global aesthetic dominated by technology and image. Given this situation, it turns out that architecture recovers traditional spaces by updating their uses and generating symbolic places that facilitate the identification of the inhabitants with their context.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The new intervention in Mallabia pursues an update of its central public space, understanding the importance of it as the backbone of the municipality's social life.
Mallabia presents an implantation in the territory, typical of a Basque rural area, with a small settlement around the Church, the Town Hall and the square and the rest of the municipality within a large geographically rugged territory, where the inhabitants are concentrated on small clusters of hamlets.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Understanding this particular physiognomy of the municipality, the project does not seek the creation of a new space, but to recover the special significance of its emblematic space. For this, it is proposed the introduction of a series of devices that update the square, expanding its use possibilities so that it becomes a multi-generational space

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Thus, the object of the project focuses on the construction of a covered space, responds to the demand raised by the public, which refers to the climatology of the sea.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The project is proposed for this, the covering of the external auditorium of the Plaza Elizalde, and its conversion and adaptation to become a multigenerational leisure area. This reform aims to convert the auditorium into an area with leisure alternatives for all ages, for what the versatility of uses and the ability to host several related activities or different key answers for its purpose.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The new distribution of uses of the leisure area would be ordered by zones, with differentbut connected spaces, which multiply the possibilities of the old auditorium generating a wide variety of uses

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

In this way, the upper zone is intended for health and sports with priority to gymnastics for the elderly. The bleachers have a double function: on the one hand, to improve their comfort to become a rest and control area for the infants or on the seat for the public of possible shows.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
azab
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Spain
Cite: "Transformation of a Square in Mallabia / azab" [Transformación de Plaza del Pueblo en Mallabia / azab] 14 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910830/transformation-of-a-square-in-mallabia-azab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream