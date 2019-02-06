World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Romania
  5. ADNBA
  6. 2017
  7. Occidentului 40 / ADNBA

Occidentului 40 / ADNBA

  • 06:00 - 6 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Occidentului 40 / ADNBA
Save this picture!
Occidentului 40 / ADNBA

© Cosmin Dragomir © Laurian Ghinițoiu © Andrei Mărgulescu © Cosmin Dragomir + 24

  • Architects

    ADNBA

  • Location

    40 Occidentului Street, Bucharest, Romania

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Adrian Untaru, Bogdan Brădățeanu, Andrei Șerbescu, Valentina Țigâră, Pavel Albu

  • Structure

    WERTYKL

  • Interior and Exterior finishes and façade

    EDIL CONSTRUCT 2004

  • Installations

    INSATERM

  • Client

    sc Dezvoltare Urbana srl

  • Area

    2765.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Cosmin Dragomir, Laurian Ghinițoiu, Andrei Mărgulescu
Save this picture!
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

Text description provided by the architects. Working from the inside out
Occidentului Street is a typical street for the central area of Bucharest, with isolated villas in the middle of the yard, wagon-houses, buildings from the interwar period and insertions from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The gerenal volume is decomposed through several movements and set-backs into a row of smaller houses with different heights that sequence the perception of the building and nuances the relationship to the neighbouring houses and the fragmentary surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir
Save this picture!
1st floor
1st floor
Save this picture!
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

The intervention proposes a community of 20 apartments and a commercial unit on the wide but relatively shallow plot. All units are transversal / double oriented and organized on split-levels. Instead of typical stacked general floors, here the floors and ceilings move and generate a series of staggered floors, level differences and variations in height and depth – lending the apartments something of the vertical dimension of dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
Save this picture!
Apartments plans
Apartments plans
Save this picture!
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

The open facades reflect the varied interior life of the building and seeks a certain kind of ‘transparency’; the apartment arrangement both defines and is defined by the structural order of the building and clearly reveals itself outwards.

Save this picture!
© Andrei Mărgulescu
© Andrei Mărgulescu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ADNBA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Romania
Cite: "Occidentului 40 / ADNBA" 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910760/occidentului-40-adnba/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream