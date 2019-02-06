Occidentului 40 / ADNBA

-
Architects
Location40 Occidentului Street, Bucharest, Romania
Category
Lead ArchitectsAdrian Untaru, Bogdan Brădățeanu, Andrei Șerbescu, Valentina Țigâră, Pavel Albu
StructureWERTYKL
Interior and Exterior finishes and façadeEDIL CONSTRUCT 2004
InstallationsINSATERM
Clientsc Dezvoltare Urbana srl
Area2765.6 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Working from the inside out
Occidentului Street is a typical street for the central area of Bucharest, with isolated villas in the middle of the yard, wagon-houses, buildings from the interwar period and insertions from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The gerenal volume is decomposed through several movements and set-backs into a row of smaller houses with different heights that sequence the perception of the building and nuances the relationship to the neighbouring houses and the fragmentary surroundings.
The intervention proposes a community of 20 apartments and a commercial unit on the wide but relatively shallow plot. All units are transversal / double oriented and organized on split-levels. Instead of typical stacked general floors, here the floors and ceilings move and generate a series of staggered floors, level differences and variations in height and depth – lending the apartments something of the vertical dimension of dwelling.
The open facades reflect the varied interior life of the building and seeks a certain kind of ‘transparency’; the apartment arrangement both defines and is defined by the structural order of the building and clearly reveals itself outwards.