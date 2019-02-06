2019 Anthology Architecture and Design Festival Set to Open in Manila

Save this picture! The Interlace by Ole Scheeren and OMA. Image Courtesy of Anthology Architecture and Design Festival

The annual Anthology Architecture & Design Festival will take place in Fort Santiago, Manila. The three-day event showcases architecture and design within the Philippines and the Southeast Asian region and brings together practitioners and stakeholders to increase awareness about the relevance of architecture and design. As an incubator, the overall theme “Impact Architecture” will focus on the role of architects in the development of long-term, sustainable solutions to urban development, social inclusion, and cultural vibrancy.

Save this picture! Koon Wee of Hong Kong University. Image Courtesy of Anthology Architecture and Design Festival

Anthology began in 2016 with over 2,000 guests and 65 leading built environment practitioners from seven countries. Now on its fourth year, the event has grown into a base of 7,000 attendees, 30 developers, government officials, professors and 70 leading local and foreign architects and urban planners from 25 different countries.The event provides up and coming talent with access to fresh ideas on design thinking, presenting the latest industry trends on designing for a fast-changing world, using digitization and innovative technologies to create open-ended, flexible buildings.

“Through Anthology Festival, we aim to bring global ideas to the local context, in the hope of building better, future-ready cities,” says Rebecca Plaza, the Festival Director and Managing Director of Plaza + Partners Inc. “Architecture is the most public and socially dangerous art: we can switch off the television or close a book, but we cannot ignore our built environment. The buildings that we create will outlive us; they will stand testament of our time”, she goes on to say. Event attendees can look forward to various talks, workshops, and live competitions across multiple stages throughout the weekend. Issues to be discussed fall under architecture on a macro-scale, the art and philosophy of architecture and the practice and profession of design, given by industry experts, like Ole Schereen of Buro Ole Schereen, Roland Schnizer of Foster+Partners and Hans Sy Jr of SM.

The Anthology Architecture + Design Festival will be held on February 15-17, 2019 in Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila. The event is led by Rebecca Plaza of Plaza + Partners.