World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2012
  7. Residence in Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados

Residence in Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados

  • 08:00 - 14 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residence in Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Residence in Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados, © Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

© Romulo Fialdini © Romulo Fialdini © Romulo Fialdini © Romulo Fialdini + 25

  • Structure

    PRAXIS ENGENHARIA DE ESTRUTURA LTDA.

  • Lighting

    ESTHER STILLER CONSULTORIA SC LTDA.

  • Construction

    Ita Construtora Ltda; Facchini & Dinelli Contrutora
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Iporanga, north coast of São Paulo, the house presents architectural language that is coherent with the environment, due to several characteristics of the project, such as the wide use of wood.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

The 2,800 m² land is situated 50 meters from the beach and has a preserved Atlantic Forest area at its back. The residence, of 800 m², contains a large program distributed in 2 levels, and occupancy of only 30%, making possible the predominance of green areas. Internally, the house is marked by the fluidity of the surroundings. This happens from the entrance hall, a large space with the stairs and walkways that connect the two wings of the dorms. It is deployed in order to enjoy the best sunshine and dominate the view of the forest from all environments.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

The predominantly used wood is cumaru. In all the work, the visual predominance is of elements in wood, such as: the catwalks, the stairs, the pergolas and eaves, all the structure of the roof and linings and also the frames.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

In addition to providing protection from the sun, the large balanced eaves function in part as large balconies, partly protect from rainfall; set the interior spaces and make the volume of the roof almost imperceptible. Reinforcing the idea of ??horizontality, a wooden pergola partially enclosed with glass, surrounds the whole construction. Outside equipment: pool, hydro massage and barbecue are wrapped by a wooden deck.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Residence in Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados" [Residência em Iporanga / Sidonio Porto Arquitetos Associados] 14 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910688/residence-in-iporanga-sidonio-porto-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream