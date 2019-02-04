World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Indonesia
  5. Atelier Riri
  6. 2018
  7. Kiyakabin / Atelier Riri

Kiyakabin / Atelier Riri

  • 03:00 - 4 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kiyakabin / Atelier Riri
Save this picture!
Kiyakabin / Atelier Riri, © William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

© William Sutanto © William Sutanto © William Sutanto © William Sutanto + 19

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Lombok, the island located near Bali, Indonesia. Since 1980s Bali and Lombok was created by the government to be the world's tourist destination because of the islands' deep-rooted culture and mesmerizing tropical scenery. The presence of the beaches and mountains gave these two islands a very unique building characteristic and also very adaptive with its environment and its local culture. Bali with the culture of Hinduism and Lombok with the root culture of Muslim society of Sasak ethnic group. The vernacular was influenced by the deep-rooted culture along with the living style. The people of Lombok and Bali live side-by-side and have a strong connection with each other. Therefore, their connection builds a very unique building characteristic.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Kiyakabin was designed and built in 2017 to represent the Sasak culture. Built and collaborated with a local artisan, Kiyakabin wants to combine the characters of local vernacular living with modern-yet- low-energy building concept. The use of local material resources will be very adaptable and sustainable for the environment. Located on a bay, on the west side of Lombok, Kiyakabin is 400sqm wide and located exactly in front of a beach. With this wonderful view, Kiyakabin consists of 4 units building a compound that is randomly arranged. These arrangements are a representation of Sasak village's character that is developed vernacularly and randomly yet standing along with each other.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Each cabin has its own views, the cabin that is facing directly to the beach, a cabin that is oriented to the middle of the swimming pool, and a cabin with an extended view because the building is lifted from the ground. Each cabin has a different building area, 16sqm, 12sqm, and 14sqm. The interior space of the cabin has different experience between one and the other. The last cabin function as a public area, a restaurant, a kitchen, and a storeroom. This cabin is the largest, taking space around 48sqm. This building can be used as a communal activity center and also as a connector between the public and the private area. Kiyakabin is built with a construction technique that is also used to build the Sasak's local houses. The connected wood structure system that we use is adapted from the typical traditional house in Lombok.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

The cover material is also made out of wood taken from a garden that is planted and provided for the local buildings there. Golden teak wood as a strong material for the exterior and finished with a burning system to give material power to protect from the quite extreme tropical weather in the seashore. White teak wood as an interior coating gives off a strong modern impression. Right in the middle of the site, a swimming pool is made as the second orientation besides the beach view. It can also be used as people interaction center and also as an orientation that can be explored to all corner of the room in the site. The pool's layout shape is made into a compound so it will have private space on every side. There's also a pathway around the pool as circulation access. 

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

For the building itself, it is made into a simple square with different characteristic details. This shape is used to give innovation from contemporary architecture. As an era marker that still appreciates local culture's roots, Kiyakabin also tries to be adaptive towards Lombok's beautiful nature. 

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Riri
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Indonesia
Cite: "Kiyakabin / Atelier Riri" 04 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910623/kiyakabin-atelier-riri/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream