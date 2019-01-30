Swarovski Manufaktur / Snøhetta

+ 25

Architects Snohetta

Location Wattens, Austria

Category Institutional Buildings

Architect in Charge Snøhetta

Area 7.546 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. Developed for the Tyrolean crystal manufacturer, the Swarovski Manufaktur is a progressive crystal workshop perfectly suited for creative co-creation, rapid prototyping, and representation. The structure cleverly merges design, product development, and production into one single facility. The new building type allows the company to develop innovative ways to align creative visionary processes with technical production requirements.

A Play of Light

Swarovski Manufaktur is designed to facilitate innovative collaborations, inventive exchange and rapid implementation of ideas. The design primarily focuses on creating an appealing and stimulating space that encourages creativity rather than focusing on the physical production processes which are a central part of the Manufaktur. A key focus for the architects was the incorporation of daylight, which is what makes crystal sparkle.

Daylight enters the spacious building through openings in the ceiling, known as “cassettes”. This special ceiling construction comprises 135 openings covered with a protective solar coating that allows daylight to enter gently into the building. The self-supporting white steel ceiling consists of a repetitive 6x3-meter pattern with a slightly skewed grid. The ceiling structure integrates all necessary building services. Perforated acoustic panels covering the ceiling to ensure that the building has a pleasant sound level that allows people to converse at a normal voice despite the background noise from the production facilities and machines.

A Flexible Space

The bright and welcoming atmosphere of the building interior is emphasized by the material choices. The walls are painted in white, and light birch wood panels cover the floor and the sculptural platform that is the second floor, providing an overview of the generous space of the ground floor. The light atmosphere is particularly emphasized when visitors enter the Manufaktur through a bridge from Campus 311, a new office location in an old factory building with an interior dominated by a dark color palette. In this way, the experience of moving from building to building accentuates the vivid atmosphere of the new space.

A large open staircase, which also serves as a meeting point and arena, provides access to the main floor from the wooden platform which is structurally suspended from the ceiling. Offices, showrooms, and presentation rooms are integrated into this wooden sculptural and gallery-like structure. These rooms are enclosed by glass walls and the interior is dominated by materials such as oak wood, brass, stained glass and a variety of textiles. On the main floor, the café also serves as a meeting point and a social space. The design visually connects the sculptural upper level with the main floor.

At the Manufaktur, the entire production process of the Swarovski crystal is reproduced on a small scale: The main floor contains all the machines necessary to produce prototypes or small crystal series in the shortest possible amount of time. Should technical standards or specifications change, the flexibility of the main floor provides enough space to allow for production to be rearranged to meet the latest technological requirements.

Throughout the facility, a raised floor provides flexibility and space for necessary technical equipment and cables. Moreover, a “chandelier hole“– an open space plunging from the main floor and down to the basement – allows for prototypes up to 14 meters high to be assembled and tested on-site.

The new factory not only sets a new standard for the future of creative work but also for sustainability; The building meets the criteria of the LEED Gold Standard (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.