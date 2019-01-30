World
Moira Gemmill Prize Shortlist Announced for Emerging Female Architects
Moira Gemmill Prize Shortlist Announced for Emerging Female Architects, Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou
Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou

The shortlist has been announced for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture, recognizing excellence in design with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects. Part of the Women in Architecture Awards organized by The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, the prize is named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill (former V&A director of design and director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust), and offers a £10,000 prize fund to support the professional development of the winner(s).

The four shortlisted candidates hail from France, Spain, China, and Switzerland. Previous winners of the prize include Gloria Cabral, partner at Gabinete de Arquitectura (2018); Rozana Montiel (2017); Gabriela Etchegaray, co-founder of Ambrosi Etchegaray (2016); and vPPR founders Tatiana von Preussen, Catherine Pease and Jessica Reynolds (2015).

Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo. Image © Mikael Olsson Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz Dushan Lesiure Center / Xu Tiantian. Image © DnA Shimen Bridge / Xu Tiantian. Image © DnA + 6

Key projects in the shortlist’s portfolios include housing in Beirut, schools in Switzerland, and community infrastructure in rural China. While the architects are working in vastly different contexts, all of them are proposing sophisticated solutions inspired by local techniques.
-Manon Mollard, Editor, The Architectural Review

The shortlist for the 2019 prize can be found below. For more information, visit the official Women in Architecture Awards website here.

Lina Ghotmeh

Lina Ghotmeh Architecture / Paris, France

Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou
Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou

Project shown: Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Irene Pérez

Ted’A Arquitectes / Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz
Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Project shown: Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes

Xu Tiantian

DnA / Beijing, China

Dushan Lesiure Center / Xu Tiantian. Image © DnA
Dushan Lesiure Center / Xu Tiantian. Image © DnA

Project shown: Dushan Leisure Center / DnA

Jeannette Kuo

Karamuk Kuo / Zürich, Switzerland

Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo. Image © Mikael Olsson
Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo. Image © Mikael Olsson

Project shown: Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo

Liz Diller and Helene Binet Recognised in 2019 Women in Architecture Awards

Architect Liz Diller and architectural photographer Hélène Binet have been awarded the 2019 Jane Drew and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes, respectively, for their exceptional contributions to the field of architecture. The prizes are part of the eighth edition of the Women in Architecture Awards founded jointly by The Architect's Journal and The Architectural Review.

