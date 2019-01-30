Moira Gemmill Prize Shortlist Announced for Emerging Female Architects

Save this picture! Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou

The shortlist has been announced for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture, recognizing excellence in design with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects. Part of the Women in Architecture Awards organized by The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, the prize is named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill (former V&A director of design and director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust), and offers a £10,000 prize fund to support the professional development of the winner(s).

The four shortlisted candidates hail from France, Spain, China, and Switzerland. Previous winners of the prize include Gloria Cabral, partner at Gabinete de Arquitectura (2018); Rozana Montiel (2017); Gabriela Etchegaray, co-founder of Ambrosi Etchegaray (2016); and vPPR founders Tatiana von Preussen, Catherine Pease and Jessica Reynolds (2015).

+ 6

Key projects in the shortlist’s portfolios include housing in Beirut, schools in Switzerland, and community infrastructure in rural China. While the architects are working in vastly different contexts, all of them are proposing sophisticated solutions inspired by local techniques.

-Manon Mollard, Editor, The Architectural Review

The shortlist for the 2019 prize can be found below. For more information, visit the official Women in Architecture Awards website here.

Lina Ghotmeh

Lina Ghotmeh Architecture / Paris, France

Save this picture! Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Joe Landou

Project shown: Stone Gardens / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Irene Pérez

Ted’A Arquitectes / Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Save this picture! Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Project shown: Orsonnens / TEd'A Arquitectes

Xu Tiantian

DnA / Beijing, China

Save this picture! Dushan Lesiure Center / Xu Tiantian. Image © DnA

Project shown: Dushan Leisure Center / DnA

Jeannette Kuo

Karamuk Kuo / Zürich, Switzerland

Save this picture! Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo. Image © Mikael Olsson

Project shown: Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo