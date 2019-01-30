World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Haworth Tompkins
  6. 2018
  7. Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins

  • 14:00 - 30 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins
Save this picture!
Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins, © Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

© Fred Howarth © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile + 31

  • Contractor

    8Build, Gilbert-Ash

  • Structural Engineers

    Price & Myers, Heyne Tillett Steel

  • Services Engineers

    Skelly & Couch, XCO2

  • Theatre Consultant

    Theatreplan, Charcoalblue

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Gillieron Scott Acoustic Design, SoundSpace Design

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Bristow Johnson

  • Signage

    Jake Tilson

  • Light Fittings

    Haworth Tompkins/Rob McIntyre
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

Text description provided by the architects. Architects Haworth Tompkins have completed a 12-year transformation of the Grade II* listed Battersea Arts Centre. Begun as an extended, improvisatory collaboration with artists, theatre producers and the local community, the entire former town hall building is now in use for creative and community activity, increasing the number of performance spaces from 4 to 35 and incorporating artists’ bedrooms, a new rooftop office and staff garden, a creative business hub, a community allotment and an outdoor theatre.

Save this picture!
© Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Architect and client worked as equal partners throughout the process, sharing design authorship and inviting creative collaborations. Following a devastating fire three years ago, the famous Grand Hall has been radically re-imagined as a 21st-century performance space, allowing the organization to host bigger productions, community celebrations and revenue generating events.

Save this picture!
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

A new bar installation by artist Jake Tilson records the evidence of the fire, as do the scarred, unrestored walls of the hall. The timber lattice ceiling borrows the decorative pattern of the original plaster vault but allows far greater technical and acoustic possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile
Save this picture!
Grand Hall Detail Section (Descriptions)
Grand Hall Detail Section (Descriptions)
Save this picture!
© Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth

Overall, the £13m project (excluding insurance for the Grand Hall) has enabled Battersea Arts Centre to fulfill its mission as a more resilient, more inclusive and more accessible civic space.  

Save this picture!
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Haworth Tompkins
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United Kingdom
Cite: "Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins" 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910491/battersea-arts-centre-haworth-tompkins/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream