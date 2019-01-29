World
  House 8 in Bruma / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

House 8 in Bruma / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

House 8 in Bruma / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

  • Interior Design

    ADI, Gina Barrios Mercedes Gutiérrez

  • Landscape

    Arq. Claudia Turrent Riquelme

  • Client

    Juan Pablo Arroyuelo
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

Text description provided by the architects. House 8, located in the wine region of Baja California, The Valley of Guadalupe is part of the Bruma project, consisting of a wine, hotel and villas is a project created from the general to particular.

© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

This project emerged from the design of landscape. Considering vegetation, rocks and gardens to create an environment of privacy sheltered by trees and vineyards, which make the guest have the feeling of sleeping in the garden . With windows and sliding doors that allow to merge the interior spaces with the exterior.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

Gardens were created using the same elements of the site, approach suggested by  the teacher Francisco Toledo. 

© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

House 8 is an exclusive "bed and breakfast" with five private rooms that connect to a patio, it also has a common area like a living room, kitchen, bar and dining room.

© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

It has a reception area where guests can also meet.

© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta
© Humberto Romero, Gabriela Huerta

Cite: "House 8 in Bruma / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual " [Casa 8 en Bruma / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual ] 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

