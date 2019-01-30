Confetti Courtyard / Endemic Architecture

+ 14

Other participants Project Development: THIS X THAT

Project Implementation Team Jordie Oetken, Cameron Coffman

Painting Alicia Ziff/A2Z Productions

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For the opening of Hem’s first US showroom in Downtown Los Angeles in collaboration with Madera, the independent design brand has commissioned San Francisco-based designer Clark Thenhaus, founder and director of Endemic Architecture, to create a site-specific installation in the courtyard space of the new showroom. Confetti Courtyard is a vibrant installation that re-imagines the space as a lively and kinetic layering of architecture, furniture, landscape, and social activity.

Hem specializes in partnering with vanguard designers on innovative products and furnishings for the home and workspace. Confetti Courtyard, painted directly on the surfaces of the space’s floor and walls celebrates the immersive and collaborative nature of Hem’s new West Coast headquarters through the layering of colorful graphic shapes.

Distributed throughout the courtyard as though they are oversized pieces of confetti, they create a loose organization with discrete spaces that cues visitors to move and interact in particular, nuanced ways.

The super-sized confetti graphics wrap up the walls and fold down onto the floors, implying rooms within the courtyard that sponsor social interactions, encourage active mingling, accommodate varied methods of display for future programming, and frame the courtyard as an immersive, colorful environment. Confetti Courtyard sets a uniquely animated backdrop for ongoing programming, activation, and display.