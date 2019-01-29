University Temple "María Reina de la Paz" / OPUS

+ 53

Architects OPUS

Location Arq. Manuel José Jaén Posada, Arq. Carlos Andrés Betancur Cifuentes, Arq. Carlos David Montoya Valencia

Category Temple

Design Team Arq. Manuela Salazar Villegas, Arq. Santiago Camilo Buitrago, Est. Arq. Juan Felipe Correa, Est. Arq. Santiago Restrepo Velásquez

Photographs Federico Cairoli

Associated Architects Arq. Carlos Alberto Cano Bedoya, Arq. Santiago López Posada

Structural Design G-Consulting

Hydrosanitary Design Ing. Juan Carlos de la Ossa

Electric Design Ing. Rafael Arismendi Weber

Floors INGEAS S.A.

Acoustic Design Psicoacústica

Audit UPB Plan Maestro / arq Samuel Ricardo Vélez - arq.Felipe Bernal - arq.Luz Astrid Ramírez Chávez - arq. Juan Carlos Villadiego

Builder OTACC S.A.

Owner Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana

Promoter Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Sede Bucaramanga

Text description provided by the architects. The space of the assembly is defined by a folded roof that emerges in the integration of two sections, where the first suggests a congregation space with a more horizontal access ratio that invites entry, and then, once inside, a space that rises towards the presbytery where a section of vertical proportions is developed, emphasizing the relationship between heaven and earth.

The space frames the mass of existing vegetation, making this landscape close to a reinterpretation of the catechetical content of the traditional stained glass windows in the Catholic temples, being in this case the man-nature relationship the subject of reflection. The external interior relationship raises different degrees of openness that filter the light, open or veil the landscape with mobile and fixed lattices, as well as leading winds prevailing in the interior.

The materials linked to the ground are stone, concrete and baked brick, while the roof emphasizes the relationship with the sky using a metallic structure and lightweight enclosure materials such as asphalt and wood.