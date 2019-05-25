World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
  6. 2018
  7. Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design

  • 23:00 - 25 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
Save this picture!
Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design, Northern yard birdview. Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard birdview. Image © Jun Liu

Northern yard . Image © Jun Liu regular room. Image © Jun Liu ping ceng interior. Image © Jun Liu Northern yard second floor bedroom. Image © Jun Liu + 38

Save this picture!
Northern yard . Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard . Image © Jun Liu

Text description provided by the architects. We have participated in the renovation of Beijing Hutong and Siheyuan since 2014. From the initial comfort renovation to the later research of the renovation industrialization, we have determined to devote ourselves to the study of Beijing Hutong and Siheyuan. Recently, we have begun the exploration of a long-term mechanism for renovation from multiple channels and perspectives. The recent renovation of Xiaochaye Hutong was the overall representation of such exploration.

Save this picture!
Northern yard birdview. Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard birdview. Image © Jun Liu
Save this picture!
Southern yard . Image © Jun Liu
Southern yard . Image © Jun Liu

In terms of the long-term mechanism, the latest renovation of Xiaochaye Hutong was represented in four aspects: demolishing the illegal constructions to legalize the courtyards; inheriting the traditional constructive technology and properly using the new materials; explorating market-oriented operation of the renovation of personal courtyards; and realizing industrialization to reduce pollution and harms to the environment.

Save this picture!
plan
plan

During the process of renovation, we found that it was highly challenging to demolish the illegal Siheyuan constructions. Meanwhile, it would cost the residents a large amount of money if they intend to improve their living situations, which was beyond what they could afford. After analyzing the pros and cons of all proposals, we found that the update of the original constructions could help to increase their values, and thus reduce the cost of renovation. Therefore, we proposed to the residents that we would renovate their houses without changing their initial benefits. The cost of the renovation would be covered by the market operational party. The residents, however, needed to agree to demolish all the illegal constructions in the courtyards.

Save this picture!
regular room. Image © Jun Liu
regular room. Image © Jun Liu

The renovation of Xiaochaye Hutong was conducted basing such a plan exactly. The illegal constructions, which was demolished by the government, was more than a hundred square meters, taking up about a quarter of the original buildings. Unlike the technical problems, demolishment of illegal constructions requires the innovation of the system and the wisdom of the management. 

Save this picture!
ping ceng interior. Image © Jun Liu
ping ceng interior. Image © Jun Liu

The main part of the buildings was renovated by the traditional techniques. We also innovated and improved some disadvantageous parts, so that the renovated buildings would be comfortable to live in. Indeed, there was a considerable gap between the study of ancient buildings and modern constructions.

Save this picture!
Southern yard living room. Image © Jun Liu
Southern yard living room. Image © Jun Liu

We not only needed to build the long-term mechanism for the renovation of the traditional constructions but also should treat traditional technology in a scientific way. Only in this way, more professionals with the knowledge of modern constructions would be willing to engage in the inheritance and innovation of traditional technology.

Save this picture!
Northern yard second floor. Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard second floor. Image © Jun Liu
Save this picture!
Northern yard second floor study room. Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard second floor study room. Image © Jun Liu

In this industry of renovation, we insisted the materials be produced in the factory and assembled at the scene. Considering the high environmental pressure in Beijing and strict requirement for the project, we believe that the industrialization of renovation would be an excellent solution to the current problems.

Save this picture!
ping ceng wooden structure. Image © Jun Liu
ping ceng wooden structure. Image © Jun Liu

In the update of the city, the architect should not only be responsible for the coordination of technical issues but also remain a core member of the operational team.

Save this picture!
Northern yard . Image © Jun Liu
Northern yard . Image © Jun Liu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Buildings Residential China
Cite: "Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design" 25 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910257/xiaochaye-hutong-beijing-qingzhu-architecture-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Northern yard birdview. Image © Jun Liu

北京胡同四合院修缮建立长效机制的探索 / 清筑建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream