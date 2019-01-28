Variation In The Crack • Park Qian / FON STUDIO

Save this picture! building facade. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Interiors Designers FON STUDIO

Location No.17 Huayue three street in Xingyi City, Guizhou Province, China

Category Interior Design

Project Team Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo

Client Park Qian Team

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Save this picture! facade detail. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Save this picture! entrance. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. It was an honor for us to be invited from southwest of Guizhou province between spring and summer, to transform a single building which is in the middle of city center. After transforming, this building will be used for drinks and snacks cafeteria. Yep, we come here again. Coincidently, we had finished two remaking projects, while this time, the owner is the local friends around our age, and they hoped us to finish a powerful space transforming. Finally, we started our journey to the southwest of Guizhou with curiosity and hope

Save this picture! oblique interlacing in space. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Save this picture! booth area detail. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

At the original stage, our stress should be put on the space of the exterior, first and second floor. The function is very simple—the first floor is the open restaurant area, meeting the various requirements; the second floor will become some isolated private rooms to build new experiences. Due to the long and narrow depth, the lighting and ventilation are limited, however, this weakness bring the mystery and hand-made style. Although it is risky to keep this, it is essential to present those feelings between the new space, just as the grounding.

Save this picture! bar. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

When it comes to the description of this city, it’s so common to see the feasting and revelry picture. But we want to interrupt this habit, so we organize the building with black, grey and white colors. The street-side will present a specific style after transforming. All blocks are linked to the building’s own rectangular windows. The slight turning bevel cuts the flowing cracks, and the rhyme becomes gradually strong.

Save this picture! cutting at the end of the space. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Save this picture! glass brick wall. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

People along the street prepare to enter the white hole, as exploring some secrets. The folding blocks linked to the exterior intend to expand the visual length. When you enter the building, you will see the same white blocks immediately, which stick into the folding area. The stack light and original thick sense form the box to the second floor. These sections form the weightless experience, and the sunlight between the cracks also strengthen the sculptural sense.

Save this picture! embedded staircase and booth area. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

When you reach the center of this building, as the drinking area, the central bar counter is also inserted into the folding blocks. Meanwhile, the bar counter balances the customers on both sides, which forcibly cut off the space, thus, there are jet lag for the two sides. If you see the deepest area, translucent glass bricks and illusional windows cut the interior and exterior environment. At the same time, the outside stage build a multiple corner for eating.

Save this picture! stacked lights in staircase. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Save this picture! new and old staircase junction. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Along with the white box, we enter the second floor. Because the second floor needs to adapt to the changed atmosphere, the beveling ratio will have a slight difference with the first floor. The hue control is neutral grey. Since there is no natural light in the transport area, the man-made lighting is a very important element. We put the private rooms on two end of side. Every sections’ beveling structure looks like abstract a massive rock. The new material’s texture is relatively smooth, and the accidental sense of conflicts make up the tension when people walk there.

Save this picture! 2nd floor corridor. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Save this picture! 2nd floor corridor. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO

The ending of design is also a new beginning of a new story. No matter how many matters and corrections appeared, finally, our hope is flashing over those sections, window holes and black-white blocks. We hope that the simple and specific changes will come just as our previous design, serving this magic and non-seasonal city.