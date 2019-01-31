World
  7. TEAWITH / Atelier Jian

TEAWITH / Atelier Jian

  • 01:00 - 31 January, 2019
TEAWITH / Atelier Jian
TEAWITH / Atelier Jian, © Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen

© Peixin Chen

  • Interiors Designers

    Atelier Jian

  • Location

    Beijing Fun, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Peixin Chen

  • Design Team

    Peixin Chen, Zhe Chang

  • Client

    Teawith

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Peixin Chen, Teawith
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the B2 Floor, Beijing Fun, Beijing Municipality, covering an area of 240 square meters. The client TEAWITH hopes to create a special fair space for the “New Craftsmen”, where the craftsmen can share their products and various lifestyles. From their points of view, pink is a kind of “free” color which has no labels, has nothing to do with age and is gender-neutral.

© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen

Based on this consideration, the architects divide the pink fair into two regions, the cloister-style exhibition area, nesting in center sharing area.

© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen

There are totally 8 exhibition areas containing 10 booths, for exhibiting the new craftsmen’s products and information, those exhibition areas are not only independent but also connected with each other, surrounding around the sharing area. Wandering in this space, you will find surprises by a special view or walking at a comer carelessly. 

the relationship between the pink walls
the relationship between the pink walls

The sharing area will be used as the public living room which is open to the new craftsmen and people who coming to the fair; everyone can share their ideas here. Meanwhile, the sharing area and the exhibition area are not completely separate, they are partly covered by the wall so that privacy is protected. The whole space is shown as an open and flowing space status.

© Teawith
© Teawith
© Peixin Chen
© Peixin Chen

The inspiration of the fair design is derived from the thinking of the classical Chinese garden. Seeking the imagery of the gardens, the architects try to create a multiple experience of human body through the change of the walls, which have cover and penetration, constriction and unfolding; and people can sit or enjoy a distant view from a height. The space is strewn at random and mixes reality and fantasies together so that abundant walking path and line of sight relationship are created, enabling people entering in it to walk, watch, visit and live. The mobility of space increases the advantages of the business location, and also allows people to meet unexpectedly and share freely here.

© Teawith
© Teawith

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Atelier Jian
Cite: "TEAWITH / Atelier Jian" 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910171/teawith-atelier-jian/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Peixin Chen

茶素材•新匠人粉色市集 / 兼建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

