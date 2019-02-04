World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Díaz Fernández Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. AD-01 House / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos

AD-01 House / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos

  • 08:00 - 4 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AD-01 House / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos
Save this picture!
AD-01 House / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos, © Simón Díaz Santis
© Simón Díaz Santis

© Simón Díaz Santis © Simón Díaz Santis © Simón Díaz Santis © Simón Díaz Santis + 26

  • Structure

    Tomas Yañez

  • Construction

    Díaz Fernández Arquitectos

  • Cost

    28 UF x m2 (aprox.)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simón Díaz Santis
© Simón Díaz Santis

Text description provided by the architects. Developing a project in the middle of the desert was the challenge of this assignment, which required both Architecture and Construction by our office. This holiday home is located on a new urbanization of the IV Region facing the beach called "Agua Dulce", 270 km from the city of Santiago, Chile. The scenery is a dry, wild desert, that is swept by the wind, and encounters the sea in one of the first human settlements in Latin America.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simón Díaz Santis
© Simón Díaz Santis

Two volumes appear as protagonists in the project. The first, slightly elevated on a first floor where the enclosures are aligned towards the maritime horizon, and the second on a second floor projecting as a dock facing the sea and looking for the best views. At the point where both volumes collide, there are common and family meeting spaces, with generous heights and dimensions that are projected with a total opening to the terrace and a glazed facade towards the access. In this way, the project is visually crossed completely, without losing the necessary intimacy of the home.

Save this picture!
© Simón Díaz Santis
© Simón Díaz Santis

The rhythms of the desert are slow and usually imperceptible, the reason why we decided to demonstrate the passage of time by covering with metal plates of controlled oxidation the access facade. This coating is combined in colors and textures with native woods joining the whole project as an integral work. The result is a project that proposes to integrate into the landscape and establish a relationship with its environment as it ages, delivering cozy and meeting spaces to the family that inhabits it.

Save this picture!
Sections A and B
Sections A and B
Save this picture!
© Simón Díaz Santis
© Simón Díaz Santis

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Díaz Fernández Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "AD-01 House / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos" [Casa AD-01 / Díaz Fernández Arquitectos] 04 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910032/ad-01-house-diaz-fernandez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream