713 / Junsekino Architect and Design

Architects Junsekino Architect and Design

Structural Engineer Jukrit Rattanamaneeratsamee

Project Year 2017

Photographs Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In Thai context, common area is considered as a significant space that allow the family member to spend their time together as well as fulfilling the word ‘home’ to the place. This become one of the main concepts for designing 713 House, a single – family house on the Bangkok suburb. The owner decided to demolish their existing house and replaced it with the new design. The intention of this design is to expand function area as well as creating more interaction among family members and more relation to the nature which they find it still absence from their previous house.

A rectangular plot of land is split into two. One side is containing a residential volume while the other side is turned to be a landscape. In order to bring in as much nature into the interior space as possible, some parts of the volume are being subtracted, creating a court that allow wind and natural light to pass through. Furthermore, the owner can enjoy the scenery of the landscape through the opening around the building.

The architect explicitly divided the space zoning for the semi-private and private space. With an inspiration from a traditional Thai house, most of the function for the first floor is a common area while on the second floor, all the private function is located. Most of the spaces were designed to be semi – outdoor to allow natural ventilation and natural light penetrating through. Some parts of the court are turned to be a pond help providing some serenity yet vibrancy to the space. Moreover, the rooftop is designed to be a private exercising space for the owner where they can enjoy the scenery of the Bangkok suburb.

The architecture is blended to the surrounding nature by the material. Glass helps melting away the boundary between the interior space and the exterior. For the façade, the architect used wooden screen and metal mesh in some parts in order to preserve some privacy without depriving the visual to the outside. With the use of void and steel structure, the solidity of form is being subsided.

Importantly, some wood from their previous house are being preserved and reused in this house such as court flooring and staircase finishing. This give some sense of nostalgia to the family member as well as help saving the construction cost. The combination of every detail and element is delicately designing to truly fulfill the satisfaction of the owner.