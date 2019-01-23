World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Junsekino Architect and Design
  6. 2017
  7. 713 / Junsekino Architect and Design

713 / Junsekino Architect and Design

  • 23:00 - 23 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
713 / Junsekino Architect and Design
Save this picture!
713 / Junsekino Architect and Design, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio + 20

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In Thai context, common area is considered as a significant space that allow the family member to spend their time together as well as fulfilling the word ‘home’ to the place. This become one of the main concepts for designing 713 House, a single – family house on the Bangkok suburb. The owner decided to demolish their existing house and replaced it with the new design. The intention of this design is to expand function area as well as creating more interaction among family members and more relation to the nature which they find it still absence from their previous house.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

A rectangular plot of land is split into two. One side is containing a residential volume while the other side is turned to be a landscape. In order to bring in as much nature into the interior space as possible, some parts of the volume are being subtracted, creating a court that allow wind and natural light to pass through. Furthermore, the owner can enjoy the scenery of the landscape through the opening around the building.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The architect explicitly divided the space zoning for the semi-private and private space. With an inspiration from a traditional Thai house, most of the function for the first floor is a common area while on the second floor, all the private function is located. Most of the spaces were designed to be semi – outdoor to allow natural ventilation and natural light penetrating through. Some parts of the court are turned to be a pond help providing some serenity yet vibrancy to the space. Moreover, the rooftop is designed to be a private exercising space for the owner where they can enjoy the scenery of the Bangkok suburb.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation 04
Elevation 04
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The architecture is blended to the surrounding nature by the material. Glass helps melting away the boundary between the interior space and the exterior. For the façade, the architect used wooden screen and metal mesh in some parts in order to preserve some privacy without depriving the visual to the outside. With the use of void and steel structure, the solidity of form is being subsided.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Importantly, some wood from their previous house are being preserved and reused in this house such as court flooring and staircase finishing. This give some sense of nostalgia to the family member as well as help saving the construction cost. The combination of every detail and element is delicately designing to truly fulfill the satisfaction of the owner.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Afghanistan
Cite: "713 / Junsekino Architect and Design" 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910009/713-junsekino-architect-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream