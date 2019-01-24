House of the Arts Kildegaarden / Svendborg Architects

+ 24

Landscape Architects BOGL

Engineers - Construction and Site Management Regnestuen

Engineers - Technical Installations Spangenberg & Madsen

Contractor EH & Søn

Supporting Foundation The Danish Foundation for Sports and Culture Facilities

Client Roskilde Municipality

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

House of Art inaugurated/

The House of Arts has opened to the public in Roskilde, Denmark. In 2016 Svendborg Architects together with landscape architects BOGL and engineering firms Regnestuen and Spangenberg & Madsen, won an invitational competition for the new masterplan of Kildegaarden, and thereby The House of the Arts.

The realization of the project was executed in close collaboration with Client Roskilde Municipality and the Lead-Contractor EH & Son. The project was supported by The Danish Foundation for Sports and Culture Facilities and the building was inaugurated 21. September 2018.

House of Art/

The House of the Arts is located in the middle of the square of Kildegaarden. The exterior is coated with specular, red-nuanced aluminium sheets. These sheets reflect and somewhat distorts the surrounding brickwork. The floor plan is a perfect square, and the roof slants from the front to almost seven meters at the back— a geometry that clearly sets it apart from its surroundings, though elevates towards its neighbors.

The single, squared room acts as a unifying space. The interior space is divided by furniture arrangements, that can be rearranged to fit a range of different functions. The walls and the ceiling are covered in acoustic panels, and through a skylight at the highest point, daylight can flow onto the back wall for a calm and pleasant atmosphere.

The concept behind the project is quite simply to bring practicing artists and the public closer together. One room for the creation and enjoyment of arts in tandem. From painting and sculpture to music and performing arts. The House of the Arts will therefore be community run by and open to all.

This simple idea, a house for the community that encourages a free and experimental use, was supported and respected by the Client all along. We sincerely wish to thank Roskilde Municipality, for an open and mutual collaboration.

Masterplan Kildegaarden/

The outdoor area and the new square adjacent to the three cultural institutions, The House of the Arts, The Event Circle and The Dancing Scene, are designed to accommodate the nuances of city life. The square is a comprehensive landscape, where the occurrence of niches and smaller spaces is a natural consequence of the area accommodating outdoor physical activities and events. All with prolonged stays inside the square in mind.

The new masterplan dissolves the boundaries between the buildings in the area and create new links to Roskilde, carving new paths. The project especially emphasizes a more active, aesthetic, and coherent design for the area, with a well-defined, central square.