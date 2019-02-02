Port Apartment Suzhou Shilu Community Project / GPT Architectural Design

+ 53

Architects GPT Architectural Design

Location Jinmen Road, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Category Residential

Lead Architects Hua Fang

Design Team Nan Chen, Zhe Chen

Area 7700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Yichen Ding, Courtesy of Shanghai GPT Architectural Design co. LTD.

FACADE

In the project of Port Apartment Suzhou Shilu Community, the metal grilling on the façade of the original building makes the whole building look old and gray. The architect decided to partially cut the grilling to form a window, where green plants can be planted. Thus three three-dimensional “hanging garden” was born.

Real scene comparison of facade along the street before and after reconstruction. Image © Yichen Ding

Real scene of facade along the street after reconstruction. Image © Yichen Ding

The inner facade of the street, the louver design, highlighting the wall, connect the original two adjacent bay windows. By this way, it can solve the problem of the placement of air conditioners in the room, meanwhile, it is also a reinterpretation and update of the original messy interface.

Real scene contrast of facade on the inner street before and after reconstruction. Image © Yichen Ding

COURTYARD

The architect used the front area of the original courtyard site in the community, combining the Internet with the kitchen to create an outdoor leisure garden. The areas for pedestrians and vehicle were separated by zebra-printing techniques. The stylish black-and-white stripes on the pavilion, like the ripples created by the wind blowing the water, invigorating the entire space.

INTERIOR PARK IN THE PUBLIC AREA

In the design of the public recreation area on the first floor, the architect created a leisure garden that echoes both the inside and outside, based on the original double atrium space. The whole space was dominated by wood color and clear water concrete color, combining with a small landscape, thus a secret garden with the charm of Suzhou ancient city was formed.

Real scene of "secret garden " . Image © Yichen Ding

ROOF GARDEN

There was an open view in the roof garden, equipped with a viewing platform and an open-air barbecue area, suitable for young people to hold parties to enrich the nightlife. The white of the “sand beach” on the viewing platform is the most visually appealing, blending with an eyeful of the maca blue, blue and white, relaxing and quiet. In the noisy city, it has become an "Internet star city to punch card."

Real scene of roof garden. Image © Yichen Ding

Point 1： INTERNET

An inevitable trend is having an excellent Internet mindset in the development of long-term rental apartments. This project is the first apartment with the property of “Internet” created by GPT. The shared business district consists of three major sections: Over Cloud Fitness Club high + Collection Store of Fitness Meal and Craft Beer (open for people inside and outside the community); the artist's flash concept store and other diversified fast fashion shops (The leisure area will be the business area of the shops during business hours); Virtual Food City (a food store collection, majorly of take-out shops and a few of eat-in stores).

1F plan and circulation. Image Courtesy of Shanghai GPT Architectural Design co. LTD.

Point 2：24H BENEFIT ANALYSIS

The shops are equipped with front and rear doors. During daytime, the inner door will be opened, connecting the business to the 330m² leisure space inside the apartment. Thus, the apartment public district will be a community garden style commercial center inside, which can improve the floor effect of the shop. Among them, the food street is set to be 24H vending, which can be used both for people inside and outside the community.

Real scene of "secret garden " . Image © Yichen Ding

Point 3： VIRTUAL FOOD COURT

The food court can provide daily take-out catering service. Meanwhile the Japanese-style izakaya with human interest can provide customers with private food, and also provide a living scene with food and stories.

Real scene of shared leisure area. Image © Yichen Ding

“HOUSE OF CARDS”

At the secondary entrance of the community, a "card house" full of design feeling is built. The white "card" takes you through layer by layer until the interior. The whole space is pure white, and under the outline of the outer black lines, an artistic spatial layering is created. Black steel tubes are embedded with LED lights, creating an entrance of three-dimensional light and shadow at night.

Real scene comparison of the secondary entrance before and after reconstruction. Image © Yichen Ding

“RAINFOREST”

The waterfall lights hang down, injecting the filling of luxurious into space; the concave letter wall is simple and stylish; the wooden table is simple, flexible, natural and warm.

“UNDER THE TALL TREE”

Set “under the tall tree", the soft enveloping chair allows the returnees to take a short break here.

Pavilion in the garden. Image © Yichen Ding

“PAVILION IN THE GARDEN”

The quiet space surrounded by soft enclosures is comfortable and elegant, with a dim visual beauty.

"Story of the owl". Image © Yichen Ding

“STORY OF THE OWL”

In the negotiation area, the large-scale personalized murals break the social restraint, and the exquisite tables and chairs can bring people closer.

“WHITE BOX”

The small open courtyard inside the building is like a "white box", a clean and pure white space, dotted with natural green trees and blended with elegance.

Considering that the target group of the project is mainly young white-collar workers urban area, the architect decided to use fashionable Nordic style and MUJI style to create a high-quality living space for young people.

Real scene of Nordic style interior . Image © Yichen Ding

The interior design of the Nordic style and suites pursues a sense of fluidity in the space design; the wall, floor, ceiling and simple dining bar, desk integrated with bookcase are all characterized by overall shape, simple texture and fine craftsmanship. People can feel a feeling of clean and clear .

MUJI style interior design, the natural and simple style combined with the practicality of life. The space seems simple, but containing the charm of extra luxurious.

Real scene of Nordic style suites interior . Image © Yichen Ding

The design of the elevator hall leading to the living space, continues the elegant style of the apartment in a whole. Warm tones and simple reminder cards, can create an elegant home entrance for the tenants.

Real scene of shared leisure area . Image © Yichen Ding

Different designs can bring different experiences to life. Stylish and comfortable life relies on excellent design and stable operation planning. No matter how high level the design is, could it be popular by the people when it is adapted to the needs of the society. The design must maintain the elegant taste, but also meet the diversified needs of the tenants, and also realize the cost control of the owners—— It is never simple to pursue creative DESIGN..