Post Oost / Apto Architects

+ 16

Interior contractor INTOS

Flooring and Structural Moutonbouw

Electric Contractor Elbouw

Climate Contractor Ten Have

Painter Bastro

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Dynamo is a non-profit organization providing a wide range of activities for the neighborhood. Their main objective is letting people participate in society. Their office at the Wijttenbachstraat operates as a community center for people in the area from the age of 4 to 90 years old. It is situated in an old post office and has a charismatic appearance. The diversity of activities at Dynamo gives the organization a very vibrant character. APTO designed a flexible and accessible community center that matches this character.

By restoring the roof windows among the buildings’ main axis and by adding another axis, the division of public and private space was established. The restored roof windows now make for an open atmosphere. The community center / office is for everyone, from residents to employees and therefore required a high level of flexibility. By adding a few movable houses, which also can be used as meeting space, the open spaces can be divided in smaller spaces. This enables the space to have multiple activities taking place at the same time.

To maintain an integrated process and securing detailed quality, APTO managed the whole process from design to construction.