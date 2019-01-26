World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Apto Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Post Oost / Apto Architects

Post Oost / Apto Architects

  • 02:00 - 26 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Post Oost / Apto Architects
Save this picture!
Post Oost / Apto Architects, © Wim Hanenberg
© Wim Hanenberg

© Wim Hanenberg © Wim Hanenberg © Wim Hanenberg © Wim Hanenberg + 16

  • Interior contractor

    INTOS 

  • Flooring and Structural

    Moutonbouw 

  • Electric Contractor

    Elbouw

  • Climate Contractor

    Ten Have

  • Painter

    Bastro
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Wim Hanenberg
© Wim Hanenberg

Text description provided by the architects. Dynamo is a non-profit organization providing a wide range of activities for the neighborhood. Their main objective is letting people participate in society. Their office at the Wijttenbachstraat operates as a community center for people in the area from the age of 4 to 90 years old. It is situated in an old post office and has a charismatic appearance. The diversity of activities at Dynamo gives the organization a very vibrant character. APTO designed a flexible and accessible community center that matches this character.

Save this picture!
© Wim Hanenberg
© Wim Hanenberg

By restoring the roof windows among the buildings’ main axis and by adding another axis, the division of public and private space was established. The restored roof windows now make for an open atmosphere. The community center / office is for everyone, from residents to employees and therefore required a high level of flexibility. By adding a few movable houses, which also can be used as meeting space, the open spaces can be divided in smaller spaces. This enables the space to have multiple activities taking place at the same time. 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

To maintain an integrated process and securing detailed quality, APTO managed the whole process from design to construction. 

Save this picture!
© Wim Hanenberg
© Wim Hanenberg

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Apto Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors The Netherlands
Cite: "Post Oost / Apto Architects" 26 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909946/post-oost-apto-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream