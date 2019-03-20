World
  7. Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

  • 12:00 - 20 March, 2019
Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio
Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio, © Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo

© Escanhuela Photo

  • Architects

    SuperLimão Studio

  • Location

    Praça Da República - Praça da República - República, São Paulo - SP, 01045-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Apartment Interiors

  • Design Team

    Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Inaia Botura

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment that has the Praça da República, in the center of São Paulo, as a garden. The Retrofit apartment is a rental property that has received a project of SuperLimão designed to receive varied profiles of residents.

The decor prioritized neutral elements and sought to release circulation to the balcony. A wood wardrobe divides the bedroom and living room and, when opened, turns the 50 m² apartment into a loft with glass panels throughout, with abundant light and view of the green of the treetops. The apparent concrete and the steel are present, bringing the climate of São Paulo into the property.

© Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo
Plan
Plan
© Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo

Delivered by the unfinished builder and looking to be small, the owner of the apartment had in mind that the project would have to be practical, since the characteristics of the building suggested a tenant with a modern and relaxed profile. Therefore, SuperLimão done a survey about the daily needs of a person who lived there and based on that the project was developed.

Perspective 01
Perspective 01

With shelves supported by concrete beams and a built-in washer in the closet, the design brings versatility. The objective was to create spaces in which the future inhabitant of the apartment could lay out his story: an adornment, a book, a photograph, giving the design of interiors a little of his personality.

© Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo

© Escanhuela Photo
© Escanhuela Photo

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SuperLimão Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio" [Apartamento Retrofit / SuperLimão Studio] 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909925/retrofit-apartment-superlimao-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

