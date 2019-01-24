World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Dachuan Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects

  • 23:00 - 24 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects
Save this picture!
Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects, After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

in the afternoon. Image © ArchExist Metal curtain. Image © ArchExist live with trees. Image © ArchExist © Dongtao Hong + 48

  • Landscape

    Shanghai Langdao International Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

  • Interior

    Chengdu Sharp Design Consultant Co., Ltd.

  • Lighting

    Chongqing Hemei Architectural Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Chengdu Tianyi Real Estate Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

Text description provided by the architects. Few people know that there is a garden art museum in Chengdu's Jinniu District, Yiyuan, which is the first private garden art museum in China. The ancient trees in the garden are towering, lush, rippling streams, bridges and rivers, ancient stone piles and different postures, which inherit and preserve the simplicity and vividness of traditional Chinese garden architecture. With the changes of the times, Yiyuan has been in disrepair for a long time, and is gradually lonely. It is looking forward to a new life. By all kinds of coincidence, Shanghai Dahao Architectural Design Office presided over the renovation and renovation of a small building in Yiyuan.

Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

Current situation of small buildings in Yiyuan:
1. The structure is complex, including brick-concrete, cast-in-situ concrete, wood structure and other forms. After calculation, in order to prevent potential safety hazards, no additional load has been added to the original structure. In addition, all modifications involving external facades and original buildings should be separated.
2. Because the users of small buildings in Yiyuan change their hands, the elevation level is complex and without rules, the sense of patchwork is strong, and the quality of materials is poor.
3.The entrance gate has the characteristics of Western Sichuan residential style, but it is small and old, and the definition of internal and external space is not clear.
4. Ancient trees coexist with buildings. There are 7 ancient trees close to the buildings. The minimum distance is only 15 centimeters.

Save this picture!
Before renovation. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Dachuan Architects
Before renovation. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Dachuan Architects

Demonstration of Built-up Effect-Floating Garden
The artistic conception of Chinese ink landscape floats gently on the landscape. The new facade of the building is completely separated from the original structure, which ensures the safety factor and realizes the interaction between the building and the garden.

Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

In this transformation, we have established 5 principles:
1. Streamlining Brushwork: Left-blank Processing: Emphasis on Characterization.

Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

2. Material Identity: Glass, Metal Fabric, White Wall.

Save this picture!
Metal curtain. Image © ArchExist
Metal curtain. Image © ArchExist

3.Building New and Preserving the Old: Respecting History and Keeping Details of the Original.

Save this picture!
respect the history, reserve the original details of the building. Image © ArchExist
respect the history, reserve the original details of the building. Image © ArchExist

4. Keep every tree, realize the coexistence of architecture and landscape, and retain the memory of Yiyuan.

Save this picture!
live with trees. Image © ArchExist
live with trees. Image © ArchExist

5. According to local conditions, the situation is as follows: the vestibule and the backyard adopt two different treatment methods, one heavy and one light, one closed and one opened, which is interesting with the delicate interaction of the garden.

Save this picture!
back yard. Image © ArchExist
back yard. Image © ArchExist

Revamping process disassembly
Step 1：
1. Exterior wall Ett board paved, whitewashed.
2. The eaves are brushed dark grey.
3. New tiles.

Save this picture!
exploded views
exploded views

Step 2：
1. Avoiding the main body of the structure, the foundation is buried and the vertical supporting members are erected.
2. Plugging doors and windows.

Save this picture!
modern and history. Image © Dongtao Hong
modern and history. Image © Dongtao Hong

Step 3：
1. Copper doors are wrapped with metal rods and glass. The roof is waterproof.
2. Outsourcing Frame Formed by Fixing Lateral Support Components on Structural Columns.

Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

Step4：
1. External U-shaped glass + light box + lining canvas system
2. Metal curtain, copper door installation completed

Save this picture!
After renovation. Image © ArchExist
After renovation. Image © ArchExist

The keynote of Architecture:
Yi Yuan Xiao Zhu is a public place. On the one hand, it has introverted space. Designers also ensure security and comfort through the improvement and transformation of internal space, and at the same time, it provides citizens with artistic space experience. On the other hand, architecture needs to establish a link with gardens to improve the degree of openness to nature; avoid taking the landscape of Yiyuan as a landscape, that is, people's experience of the object, but clearly point to the experience of the real subject in the environment. The meaning of the place is no longer merely to provide the scene, but to point specifically.

Save this picture!
in the afternoon. Image © ArchExist
in the afternoon. Image © ArchExist

After half a year, the renovation of the small building in Yiyuan was finally completed and renewed. Through the designer's return visit, we found that not only the work has achieved a high degree of restoration, but also we are pleased that this work has been loved by Chengdu citizens. The reopening of Yiyuan coincides with the winter of Chengdu. In the grey winter, the sun shines brightly. Past citizens flock to Yiyuan, wearing Chinese clothes and taking photos with Yiyuan. They touch the ancient bronze gate and tease the white geese in the garden. In the winter of Chengdu, it's really warm.

Save this picture!
under the warm winter sun. Image © ArchExist
under the warm winter sun. Image © ArchExist

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shanghai Dachuan Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects" 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909909/yiyuan-xiaozhu-shanghai-dachuan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

After renovation. Image © ArchExist

成都易园小筑 / 上海大椽建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream