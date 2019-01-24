Yiyuan Xiaozhu / Shanghai Dachuan Architects

+ 48

Architects Shanghai Dachuan Architects

Location Cheng Du, Si Chuan province, China

Category Renovation

Lead Architect Dongtao Hong

Design Team Dongtao Hong, Yuejing Zhang, Xialu Zhou, Weiguo Chen, jiayuan Lu

Area 756.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs ArchExist, Dongtao Hong

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Shanghai Langdao International Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Interior Chengdu Sharp Design Consultant Co., Ltd.

Lighting Chongqing Hemei Architectural Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Client Chengdu Tianyi Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Few people know that there is a garden art museum in Chengdu's Jinniu District, Yiyuan, which is the first private garden art museum in China. The ancient trees in the garden are towering, lush, rippling streams, bridges and rivers, ancient stone piles and different postures, which inherit and preserve the simplicity and vividness of traditional Chinese garden architecture. With the changes of the times, Yiyuan has been in disrepair for a long time, and is gradually lonely. It is looking forward to a new life. By all kinds of coincidence, Shanghai Dahao Architectural Design Office presided over the renovation and renovation of a small building in Yiyuan.

Current situation of small buildings in Yiyuan:

1. The structure is complex, including brick-concrete, cast-in-situ concrete, wood structure and other forms. After calculation, in order to prevent potential safety hazards, no additional load has been added to the original structure. In addition, all modifications involving external facades and original buildings should be separated.

2. Because the users of small buildings in Yiyuan change their hands, the elevation level is complex and without rules, the sense of patchwork is strong, and the quality of materials is poor.

3.The entrance gate has the characteristics of Western Sichuan residential style, but it is small and old, and the definition of internal and external space is not clear.

4. Ancient trees coexist with buildings. There are 7 ancient trees close to the buildings. The minimum distance is only 15 centimeters.

Save this picture! Before renovation. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Dachuan Architects

Demonstration of Built-up Effect-Floating Garden

The artistic conception of Chinese ink landscape floats gently on the landscape. The new facade of the building is completely separated from the original structure, which ensures the safety factor and realizes the interaction between the building and the garden.

In this transformation, we have established 5 principles:

1. Streamlining Brushwork: Left-blank Processing: Emphasis on Characterization.

2. Material Identity: Glass, Metal Fabric, White Wall.

3.Building New and Preserving the Old: Respecting History and Keeping Details of the Original.

Save this picture! respect the history, reserve the original details of the building. Image © ArchExist

4. Keep every tree, realize the coexistence of architecture and landscape, and retain the memory of Yiyuan.

5. According to local conditions, the situation is as follows: the vestibule and the backyard adopt two different treatment methods, one heavy and one light, one closed and one opened, which is interesting with the delicate interaction of the garden.

Revamping process disassembly

Step 1：

1. Exterior wall Ett board paved, whitewashed.

2. The eaves are brushed dark grey.

3. New tiles.

Step 2：

1. Avoiding the main body of the structure, the foundation is buried and the vertical supporting members are erected.

2. Plugging doors and windows.

Save this picture! modern and history. Image © Dongtao Hong

Step 3：

1. Copper doors are wrapped with metal rods and glass. The roof is waterproof.

2. Outsourcing Frame Formed by Fixing Lateral Support Components on Structural Columns.

Step4：

1. External U-shaped glass + light box + lining canvas system

2. Metal curtain, copper door installation completed

The keynote of Architecture:

Yi Yuan Xiao Zhu is a public place. On the one hand, it has introverted space. Designers also ensure security and comfort through the improvement and transformation of internal space, and at the same time, it provides citizens with artistic space experience. On the other hand, architecture needs to establish a link with gardens to improve the degree of openness to nature; avoid taking the landscape of Yiyuan as a landscape, that is, people's experience of the object, but clearly point to the experience of the real subject in the environment. The meaning of the place is no longer merely to provide the scene, but to point specifically.

After half a year, the renovation of the small building in Yiyuan was finally completed and renewed. Through the designer's return visit, we found that not only the work has achieved a high degree of restoration, but also we are pleased that this work has been loved by Chengdu citizens. The reopening of Yiyuan coincides with the winter of Chengdu. In the grey winter, the sun shines brightly. Past citizens flock to Yiyuan, wearing Chinese clothes and taking photos with Yiyuan. They touch the ancient bronze gate and tease the white geese in the garden. In the winter of Chengdu, it's really warm.