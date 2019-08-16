Forum Gdańsk / SUD Polska

+ 29

Concept T+T Design

Architectural planning SUD Polska

Technical and road infrastructure BPBK

Design of Heritage Centre Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat of Gdynia

Investor Multi Corporation

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Forum Gdansk is a new, modern shopping destination, situated in the inner city of Gdansk. Forum Gdansk combines a huge variety of retail, leisure, cultural spaces and gastronomy. The conception also provides a new public transport hub and lots of green public spaces. Forum Gdansk is a masterpiece of design, engineering and water management, it includes an underground rail platform, the Radunia Canal has been restored to its original state. Forum features 62,000 m2 GLA for retail, a multi-screen cinema, leisure facilities, restaurants, and 1,100 parking spaces. The Polish branch of renowned French construction designers SUD Architectes was responsible for the detailed architectural plan based on a concept by T+T Design.

Architecture

Forum Gdansk was designed to revitalize the historical areas of the former Old Town markets (Targ Sienny and Targ Rakowy) by combining the retail scheme with high-quality public spaces and modern infrastructure. Master planning, developed by SUD Polska, and based on T+T’s concept, was inspired by the traditional structure of the Old Town’s architecture.

History

The Forum is located in a place related to Gdansk’s trade history. Previously, the area was crisscrossed with railway tracks and dotted by remaining buildings of Gildia, a commercial centre built in the 90s. The location was examined by a team of archaeologists, which led to construction works beginning in 2015. The development brought new life to the Forum’s surroundings and expressed the commercial tradition of the city.

New functions

Forum Gdańsk includes a boutique hotel and the multi-functional Gdansk Heritage Centre. The centre boasts a new public transport hub and it is situated next to the main railway station, the Old Town and key municipal buildings.

The Forum is a place where public space shapes commercial space, not the other way around. This makes Forum Gdansk a unique project on a European level. Its architecture stands out with its modern design, which blends in with trade city’s tradition. Located in the vicinity of Gdansk’s Old Town, the project is unique due to complex engineering solutions providing cover to the adjacent railway tracks and integration of existing river canal. The integration of the railway tracks in the centre’s structure made it possible to recover over 1.5 hectares of useable land. The banks of the Radunia canal were also revitalized and covered with a glass canopy, creating a pedestrian passageway between the city centre and the public transport hub.

Description of the designed object

Forum Gdansk opened in 2018. The area is divided into three zones – The Boulevard, Modern Court and The Street with different architecture and unique ambiance. Forum Gdansk is strategically located in the Tri-City area: adjacent to Gdansk Glowny railway station, the historical Old Town and key municipal buildings, it is not only a famous shopping destination - it has become the new centre of public and cultural life