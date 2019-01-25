World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Demian/Wilbur/Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Walker Court / Demian/Wilbur/Architects

Walker Court / Demian/Wilbur/Architects

  • 08:00 - 25 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Walker Court / Demian/Wilbur/Architects
Save this picture!
Walker Court / Demian/Wilbur/Architects, © Merrill St. Leger
© Merrill St. Leger

© Howard Mager © Merrill St. Leger © Merrill St. Leger © Merrill St. Leger + 35

  • General Contractor

    LR Mailloux Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    CAC Consulting

  • MEP Engineer

    IB Solution

  • Clients

    Karl & Julie Moeller
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Howard Mager
© Howard Mager

Text description provided by the architects. It is not often that a project comes along and captures the zeitgeist of the current decade in Washington, DC where sensitive and controversial architectural, historic, socio-economic, regulatory, urban planning and zoning issues needed to be addressed all at once. This presented an opportunity to participate decisively and offer a precedent for what could be done with a derelict building, on a non-conforming lot, in an alley inside a historic district inhabited by diverse population during an economically competitive environment. The answer(s) to this question became the program of requirements and the goal to transform the building into two family dwelling, preserve its essential architectural elements, explore what it means to dwell in a public alley with zero lot lines all the way around and continue the transformation of a named alley and the evolution of the whole block.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Howard Mager
© Howard Mager

The design of this project tackled the typical issues concerning alley dwelling ranging from security, to privacy, public realm, amenities and materiality. It drew on a wealth of precedents in Washington, DC as well as other cities that discovered the value of abundant inner block housing stocks that are waiting to be redeveloped provided that regulations catch up with market demand and address housing shortage/affordability, revitalization and preservation of historic fabric and exploring new ways of using conventional material and construction methodologies to further advance what has become a unique building type.

Today, architects are exploring ways to move away from static building expressions, even in tall buildings, where entire sections of the building literally move thereby transforming, not only the elevations but also the form and experiential aspect of the building.  This project explored to a certain extent the concept of a dynamic building that changes its own appearance throughout the day, according to the surrounding environment and the activities of its inhabitants; moving parts and the movement of light.  It also explored the use of common material, such as wood studs, brick and metal framing to create new expressions for otherwise building components common and expected in alleys like shutters, barn doors and screens

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Demian/Wilbur/Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Walker Court / Demian/Wilbur/Architects" 25 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909872/walker-court-demian-wilbur-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream