World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. APOLLO Architects & Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Cover / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Cover / APOLLO Architects & Associates

  • 19:00 - 10 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cover / APOLLO Architects & Associates
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

© Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa + 18

  • Structural Engineer

    Masaki Structures (Kenta Masaki)

  • Lighting Engineering

    Sirius Lighting Office (Hirohito Totsune)

  • Kitchen Designer

    SieMatic

  • Interior Coordination

    Cassina ixc.

  • Construction

    Hirano Construction

  • Total Floor Area

    101.56m2 (50.78m2/1F, 50.78m2/2F)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This home in a high-density residential district in Tokyo’s suburbs was commissioned by a designer at a large real estate company. The roof and exterior walls are constructed from metallic grey Galvalume which both forms a structural skin and protects the privacy of the residents by shielding the first floor from visibility from the street. A large opening in the roof brings in abundant natural light and makes the compact space feel more expansive.    

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The first-floor entrance offers a view between the staircase and the bathroom clear to the back of the property. The “public dining room,” an extension of the entryway, serves not only as the family eating area but also as a guest room for entertaining. An island kitchen by Germany’s SieMatic brand blends form and function, evoking a bistro atmosphere.    

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Through a glass door and floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace equipped with an outdoor sofa and other features serves as an exterior living room perfect for parties. Thanks to a courtyard-like layout that ensures privacy and a peaceful mood, it’s hard to believe the street is just on the other side of the wall.  

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The second floor is integrated with a loft and large void, forming a living area that takes advantage of the high ceilings. The interconnectivity of the exposed rafters and eaves opens up the space, while at night, soft indirect lighting envelopes it in a dream-like atmosphere. Overall the house is like an auberge where family and friends can enjoy a meal at the “restaurant” below and then relax upstairs.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Japan
Cite: "Cover / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 10 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909691/cover-apollo-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream