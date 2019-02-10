Cover / APOLLO Architects & Associates

+ 18

Structural Engineer Masaki Structures (Kenta Masaki)

Lighting Engineering Sirius Lighting Office (Hirohito Totsune)

Kitchen Designer SieMatic

Interior Coordination Cassina ixc.

Construction Hirano Construction

Total Floor Area 101.56m2 (50.78m2/1F, 50.78m2/2F)

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This home in a high-density residential district in Tokyo’s suburbs was commissioned by a designer at a large real estate company. The roof and exterior walls are constructed from metallic grey Galvalume which both forms a structural skin and protects the privacy of the residents by shielding the first floor from visibility from the street. A large opening in the roof brings in abundant natural light and makes the compact space feel more expansive.

The first-floor entrance offers a view between the staircase and the bathroom clear to the back of the property. The “public dining room,” an extension of the entryway, serves not only as the family eating area but also as a guest room for entertaining. An island kitchen by Germany’s SieMatic brand blends form and function, evoking a bistro atmosphere.

Through a glass door and floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace equipped with an outdoor sofa and other features serves as an exterior living room perfect for parties. Thanks to a courtyard-like layout that ensures privacy and a peaceful mood, it’s hard to believe the street is just on the other side of the wall.

The second floor is integrated with a loft and large void, forming a living area that takes advantage of the high ceilings. The interconnectivity of the exposed rafters and eaves opens up the space, while at night, soft indirect lighting envelopes it in a dream-like atmosphere. Overall the house is like an auberge where family and friends can enjoy a meal at the “restaurant” below and then relax upstairs.