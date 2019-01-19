27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards

Save this picture! Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park. Image © Michael Moran

The New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has presented 27 projects with 2019 Design Awards. AIANY announced the results after two days of deliberations by a a jury of independent architects, educators, critics, and planners. For each of the five categories, winning projects were granted either an “Honor” or “Merit” award, and were chosen for their design quality, innovation and technique.

+ 28

The jury honored the selected projects and the firms that designed them as representing exceptional work by AIA New York members and architects practicing in New York City. The jury included Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Hon. ASLA, Design Principal, Ross Barney Architects; Fabrizio Barozzi, Partner, Barozzi/Veiga; Craig Barton, Architect, Educator, and Author; Billie Faircloth, AIA, LEED AP BD + C, Partner, KieranTimberlake; Alessandro Munge, Principal, Studio Munge; Garth Rockcastle, FAIA, Founding Principal, MSR Design; and Brigitte Shim, Hon. FAIA, Principal, Shim-Sutcliffe. All winning work will be exhibited in the 2019 AIANY Design Awards Exhibition at the Center for Architecture beginning April 15 with an opening reception from 6-8pm. Winning projects will also be recognized at the Honors and Awards Luncheon on April 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.

Best in Competition

Save this picture! Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park. Image © Michael Moran

Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park

Location: Mumbai, India

Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

Associate Architect: Somaya & Kalappa Consultants

Architecture

Honor

Ephemeral Edge

Location: Austerlitz, NY

Architect: Dean/Wolf Architects

Landscape Architect: Reed Hilderbrand

Floral Court

Location: London, UK

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Merit

Save this picture! Shelter Island House. Image © Scott Frances

Shelter Island House

Location: Shelter Island, NY

Architect: Christoff:Finio Architecture

Save this picture! SUNY Fredonia Rockefeller Arts Center. Image © Chris Cooper

SUNY Fredonia Rockefeller Arts Center

Location: Fredonia, NY

Architect: Deborah Berke Partners

Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects

35XV

Location: New York, NY

Architect: FXCollaborative

Save this picture! Tenement Museum Renovation. Image © Sarah Mechling

Tenement Museum Renovation

Location: New York, NY

Architect: Perkins Eastman

Save this picture! Columbia University The Forum. Image © Nic Lehoux

Columbia University The Forum

Location: New York, NY

Design Architect: Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Architect of Record: Dattner Architects

Associate Architect: Caples Jefferson Architects

Save this picture! Cluny Park Residence. Image © Aaron Pocock

Cluny Park Residence

Location: Singapore

Architect: SCDA Architects

Save this picture! Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art. Image © Iwan Baan

Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art

Location: Richmond, VA

Architect: Steven Holl Architects

Associate Architect: BCWH

Landscape Architect: Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture

Save this picture! University of Pennsylvania Department of Management & Technology Renovation. Image © Thomas Loof

University of Pennsylvania Department of Management & Technology Renovation

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Architect: Studio Joseph

Landscape Architect: DAVID RUBIN Land Collective

Empire Stores

Architects: Studio V Architecture and S9 Architecture

Associate Architect: Perkins Eastman

Landscape Architect: Future Green Studio

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Save this picture! Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory. Image © Pablo Marvel

Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory

Location: Princeton, NJ

Architect: The Living

Architect of Record: NK Architects

Save this picture! Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center. Image © Albert Vecerka

Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center

Location: New York, NY

Architect: WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism

Interiors

Honor

Save this picture! New York Public Library 53rd Street Branch. Image © Michael Moran

New York Public Library 53rd Street Branch

Location: New York, NY

Architect: TEN Arquitectos

Merit

Turnstyle

Location: New York, NY

Architect: Architecture Outfit

Oculi House

Location: New York, NY

Architect: O’Neill Rose Architects

Chelsea Pied-à-Terre

Location: New York, NY

Architect: STADT Architecture

Save this picture! Claus Porto New York. Image © Eric Petschek

Claus Porto New York

Location: New York, NY

Architect: Tacklebox Architecture

Projects

Merit

Save this picture! Investing in Our Future. Image © Robert Benson

Investing in Our Future: How School Modernization Impacts Indoor Environmental Quality and Occupants

Locations: Washington, DC

Architect: Perkins Eastman

Strategic Research Partner: District of Columbia Public Schools

Dissolving Arch

Location: Seogwipo, South Korea

Architect: stpmj

Save this picture! Subculture: Microbial Metrics and the Multi-Species City. Image © Rafael Gamo

Subculture: Microbial Metrics and the Multi-Species City

Location: New York, NY

Architect: The Living

Urban Design

Honor

Tanderrum Bridge

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Architects: John Wardle Architects and NADAAA in collaboration

Landscape Architect: OCULUS

Save this picture! +StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic. Image © Object Territories

+StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic

Location: St. Louis, MO

Architect: OBJECT TERRITORIES

Architect: [dhd] Derek Hoeferlin Design

Landscape Architect: TLS Landscape Architecture

Sustainability

Honor

Save this picture! New York University 370 Jay Street. Image © Albert Vecerka

New York University 370 Jay Street

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Architect: Mitchell Giurgola Architects

Sustainability Consultant: Atelier Ten

Workplace Design: STUDIOS Architecture

Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects

Merit

Save this picture! COOKFOX Architects Studio. Image © Eric Laignel

COOKFOX Architects Studio

Location: New York, NY

Architect: COOKFOX Architects

Sustainability Consultant: Terrapin Bright Green

Bridge

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Architect: GLUCK+

Sustainability Consultant: The Sheward Partnership