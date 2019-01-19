World
  3. 27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards

27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards

27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards
27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards, Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park. Image © Michael Moran
The New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has presented 27 projects with 2019 Design Awards. AIANY announced the results after two days of deliberations by a a jury of independent architects, educators, critics, and planners. For each of the five categories, winning projects were granted either an “Honor” or “Merit” award, and were chosen for their design quality, innovation and technique.

Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory. Image © Pablo Marvel Tanderrum Bridge. Image © Kristoffer Paulson Oculi House. Image © Michael Moran Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center. Image © Albert Vecerka + 28

The jury honored the selected projects and the firms that designed them as representing exceptional work by AIA New York members and architects practicing in New York City. The jury included Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Hon. ASLA, Design Principal, Ross Barney Architects; Fabrizio Barozzi, Partner, Barozzi/Veiga; Craig Barton, Architect, Educator, and Author; Billie Faircloth, AIA, LEED AP BD + C, Partner, KieranTimberlake; Alessandro Munge, Principal, Studio Munge; Garth Rockcastle, FAIA, Founding Principal, MSR Design; and Brigitte Shim, Hon. FAIA, Principal, Shim-Sutcliffe. All winning work will be exhibited in the 2019 AIANY Design Awards Exhibition at the Center for Architecture beginning April 15 with an opening reception from 6-8pm. Winning projects will also be recognized at the Honors and Awards Luncheon on April 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.

Best in Competition

Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park. Image © Michael Moran
Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park
Location: Mumbai, India
Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
Associate Architect: Somaya & Kalappa Consultants

Architecture

Honor

Ephemeral Edge. Image © Paul Warachol
Ephemeral Edge
Location: Austerlitz, NY
Architect: Dean/Wolf Architects
Landscape Architect: Reed Hilderbrand

Floral Court. Image © Philip Durrant
Floral Court
Location: London, UK
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Merit

Shelter Island House. Image © Scott Frances
Shelter Island House
Location: Shelter Island, NY
Architect: Christoff:Finio Architecture

SUNY Fredonia Rockefeller Arts Center. Image © Chris Cooper
SUNY Fredonia Rockefeller Arts Center
Location: Fredonia, NY
Architect: Deborah Berke Partners
Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects

35XV. Image © David Sundberg
35XV
Location: New York, NY
Architect: FXCollaborative

Tenement Museum Renovation. Image © Sarah Mechling
Tenement Museum Renovation
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Perkins Eastman

Columbia University The Forum. Image © Nic Lehoux
Columbia University The Forum
Location: New York, NY
Design Architect: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Architect of Record: Dattner Architects
Associate Architect: Caples Jefferson Architects

Cluny Park Residence. Image © Aaron Pocock
Cluny Park Residence
Location: Singapore
Architect: SCDA Architects

Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art. Image © Iwan Baan
Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art
Location: Richmond, VA
Architect: Steven Holl Architects
Associate Architect: BCWH
Landscape Architect: Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture

University of Pennsylvania Department of Management & Technology Renovation. Image © Thomas Loof
University of Pennsylvania Department of Management & Technology Renovation
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Architect: Studio Joseph
Landscape Architect: DAVID RUBIN Land Collective

Empire Stores. Image © Imagen Subliminal
Empire Stores
Architects: Studio V Architecture and S9 Architecture
Associate Architect: Perkins Eastman
Landscape Architect: Future Green Studio
Location: Brooklyn, NY

Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory. Image © Pablo Marvel
Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory
Location: Princeton, NJ
Architect: The Living
Architect of Record: NK Architects

Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center. Image © Albert Vecerka
Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center
Location: New York, NY
Architect: WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism

Interiors

Honor

New York Public Library 53rd Street Branch. Image © Michael Moran
New York Public Library 53rd Street Branch
Location: New York, NY
Architect: TEN Arquitectos

Merit

Turnstyle. Image © Ty Cole
Turnstyle
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Architecture Outfit

Oculi House. Image © Michael Moran
Oculi House
Location: New York, NY
Architect: O’Neill Rose Architects

Chelsea Pied-à-Terre. Image © David Mitchell
Chelsea Pied-à-Terre
Location: New York, NY
Architect: STADT Architecture

Claus Porto New York. Image © Eric Petschek
Claus Porto New York
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Tacklebox Architecture

Projects

Merit

Investing in Our Future. Image © Robert Benson
Investing in Our Future: How School Modernization Impacts Indoor Environmental Quality and Occupants
Locations: Washington, DC
Architect: Perkins Eastman
Strategic Research Partner: District of Columbia Public Schools

Dissolving Arch. Image © STPMJ
Dissolving Arch
Location: Seogwipo, South Korea
Architect: stpmj

Subculture: Microbial Metrics and the Multi-Species City. Image © Rafael Gamo
Subculture: Microbial Metrics and the Multi-Species City
Location: New York, NY
Architect: The Living

Urban Design

Honor

Tanderrum Bridge. Image © Kristoffer Paulson
Tanderrum Bridge
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Architects: John Wardle Architects and NADAAA in collaboration
Landscape Architect: OCULUS

+StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic. Image © Object Territories
+StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic
Location: St. Louis, MO
Architect: OBJECT TERRITORIES
Architect: [dhd] Derek Hoeferlin Design
Landscape Architect: TLS Landscape Architecture

Sustainability

Honor

New York University 370 Jay Street. Image © Albert Vecerka
New York University 370 Jay Street
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Mitchell Giurgola Architects
Sustainability Consultant: Atelier Ten
Workplace Design: STUDIOS Architecture
Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects

Merit

COOKFOX Architects Studio. Image © Eric Laignel
COOKFOX Architects Studio
Location: New York, NY
Architect: COOKFOX Architects
Sustainability Consultant: Terrapin Bright Green

Bridge. Image © Timothy Hursley
Bridge
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Architect: GLUCK+
Sustainability Consultant: The Sheward Partnership

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards" 19 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909676/27-projects-win-2019-aiany-design-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

